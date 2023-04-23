Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Carrington Valentine (CB, Kentucky)

The Los Angeles Rams are thin at a few positions on the defensive side of the ball. Following the trade of Jalen Ramsey this offseason, the Rams will likely look to select at least one cornerback during the 2023 NFL draft.

With Ramsey now playing for the Miami Dolphins, the current cornerback depth chart for the Rams features Cobie Durant, Robert Rochell, and Derion Kendrick in starting roles. According to Pro Football Reference, those three cornerbacks have a combined 12 starts in their careers.

Assuming the Rams take a cornerback during this year’s draft, Carrington Valentine would be a solid Day 3 selection.

Background

Valentine was a two-sport athlete (football and basketball) in high school before committing to Kentucky in 2020. In his final two years playing for the Wildcats, Valentine combined to record 109 tackles, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one interception.

The Kentucky product would not participate in any agility drills at the NFL scouting combine. That being said, he would proceed to run a 4.44 40-yard dash and a 1.52 10-yard split at Kentucky’s pro day.

How he fits the Rams

Valentine has a solid frame at the cornerback position, measuring 6 feet and 193 pounds. He is highly athletic and there is a lot of upside at the next level despite his lack of experience as a starter in college.

The Rams need more athletes in the secondary and Valentine would give them exactly that if they want a Day 3 cornerback. Taking a cornerback early and still selecting Valentine on Day 3 could be a viable strategy for the Rams to improve their secondary.

Draft projection

Before Valentine participated at Kentucky’s pro day, he was expected to be a late Day 3 pick, primarily in the sixth or seventh round. But after his impressive times in the agility drills, there’s a chance he moves up a round or two when the draft happens.

While the Rams have 11 total picks in this year’s draft, eight of those happen to take place from rounds five through seven. Unless a team really likes Valentine in the fourth round, the Rams could have multiple chances to take him in the fifth round or later.

Story continues

More prospect profiles

Here are the previous cornerback profiles that have been completed already:

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire