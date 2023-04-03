Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Cameron Young (IDL, Mississippi State)

The Los Angeles Rams currently possess a handful of needs on the roster with the free agency period of the offseason already underway. With the moves the Rams have made — or lack thereof — Aaron Donald will currently be playing alongside quite a few inexperienced defensive linemen.

Greg Gaines signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency and it remains to be seen where A’Shawn Robinson lands. Despite bringing back Marquise Copeland, the Rams could certainly use the 2023 NFL draft to improve their defensive front.

Given the team’s increased need along the interior of the defensive line, Cameron Young out of Mississippi State could be on the Rams’ radar in the 2023 NFL draft.

Background

After appearing in only one game as a true freshman, Young redshirted the 2018 season. In his four full seasons at Mississippi State, Young would accumulate 103 tackles, eight tackles for loss, five pass breakups, one sack, and an interception.

Upon spending four years in college at Mississippi State, Young was invited to the Senior Bowl earlier this offseason. At the NFL scouting combine, Young posted a 5.10 40-yard dash (9th among IDL) and a 1.80 10-yard split (9th among IDL).

How he fits the Rams

With Gaines and Robinson potentially gone, the Rams could use interior linemen that can be anchors in the run game. Young showed in college that he has the potential to be a formidable run defender in the NFL and he’d be an ideal fit at nose tackle.

While Young doesn’t have much upside as a pass rusher in the interior, he’d be a steady nose tackle for the Rams. With his limited ability to rush the quarterback, the Mississippi State product would be on the field for early downs and he’d rotate out in obvious passing situations.

Draft projection

Some teams are looking for interior defenders that can contribute against the run and the pass, so Young isn’t viewed as an early-round prospect. With Young being a stout run defender with a limited pass-rushing arsenal, most mock drafts have him going late Day 3, primarily in the sixth round.

Story continues

Of the 11 picks the Rams currently have in the 2023 NFL draft, eight of them are on Day 3. Furthermore, the Rams have five picks in rounds six and seven, likely giving them multiple chances to select Young.

More prospect profiles

Here are the previous interior defensive linemen prospect profiles that have been completed already:

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire