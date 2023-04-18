Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Tyrique Stevenson (CB, Miami)

The Los Angeles Rams have a few glaring holes on the roster, primarily on the defensive side of the ball. Following the trade of Jalen Ramsey this offseason, the cornerback position has become an even bigger need for the Rams entering the 2023 NFL draft.

At the moment, the current depth chart features Cobie Durant, Robert Rochell, and Derion Kendrick as the team’s top three cornerbacks. It’s safe to say that the Rams are going to add at least one cornerback this offseason, whether it be via the draft or in free agency.

With the cornerback position being a massive need, Tyrique Stevenson out of Miami is a prospect the Rams could target in the 2023 NFL draft.

Background

Stevenson chose to attend Georgia for his first two years in college before transferring to Miami in 2021. In his two seasons with the Hurricanes, Stevenson combined for 68 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

After finishing his collegiate career at Miami, Stevenson attended the Senior Bowl during the offseason. He would also run a 4.45 40-yard dash (tied for 12th among CBs) and a 1.51 10-yard split (tied for 14th among CBs) at the NFL scouting combine.

How he fits the Rams

Stevenson is a physical cornerback that flashed more playmaking ability in his two seasons at Miami. The Miami prospect will need to make improvements in zone coverage, but there are certainly traits to build off of with Stevenson.

The Rams could use more playmakers in their secondary and Stevenson does a fantastic job making a play on the ball, even if it doesn’t result in an interception. Even though Stevenson may excel more in a man-coverage scheme at the next level, his physicality and athleticism should entice a team like the Rams.

Draft projection

Stevenson undoubtedly helped his draft stock with his performance at the NFL scouting combine. Most mock drafts have Stevenson being taken on Day 2 of the draft (rounds two and three).

The Rams currently won’t make their first selection in this year’s draft until pick No. 36, so they could have a chance to take Stevenson there. And if Stevenson falls to the third round, the Rams possess the 69th and 77th overall picks.

