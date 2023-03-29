Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Braeden Daniels (IOL, Utah)

The Los Angeles Rams experienced a plethora of issues along the offensive line in 2022, mainly due to injuries. A total of 59 sacks were allowed by the offensive line this past season and the Rams will need to bolster their trenches ahead of the 2023 campaign.

David Edwards recently inked a deal with the Buffalo Bills, so the interior of the offensive line is undetermined at this point. Brian Allen got a restructured contract from the Rams, which solidifies him as an option to start at center again next season.

With versatility being an invaluable trait for an offensive lineman in the NFL, Braeden Daniels out of Utah is an intriguing prospect for the Rams in the 2023 NFL draft.

Background

Throughout his tenure at Utah, Daniels spent five years with the program and redshirted his freshman season. Daniels would suit up in 49 games and make 43 starts (18 at LG, 14 at LT, 11 at RT) at Utah, spending the 2022 season at left tackle.

At the NFL scouting combine, Daniels impressed with a 4.99 40-yard dash (tied for 1st among IOL) and a 1.71 10-yard split (1st among IOL). He also measured in at 6-foot-4, 294 pounds, and had 33-inch arms.

How he fits the Rams

Ahead of the draft, Daniels has experience at tackle and guard, showing off his athleticism at both spots during his collegiate career. While Daniels has the potential to develop into a starter at either tackle or guard, this year’s class of interior linemen is thin, so we’ll consider him an interior lineman.

The Rams could use a versatile lineman, giving them an option at guard or someone that can be a swing tackle behind Joseph Noteboom and Rob Havenstein. Despite Daniels likely needing to bulk up a bit to make the transition to the NFL, he’d be a solid addition to the Rams.

Draft projection

After a strong showing at the NFL combine, there has been a little more buzz surrounding the athletic offensive lineman out of Utah. Daniels has typically seen his name mocked in the fourth-to-sixth-round range, giving him a primarily Day 3 projection.

There’s a chance a team takes him earlier than expected if they are fond of his potential in the interior. The Rams have two third-round picks and three fifth-round picks, so they have the capital to select Daniels if they believe he can aid the offensive line moving forward.

