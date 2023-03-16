Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Luke Musgrave (TE, Oregon State)

The Los Angeles Rams are entering a crucial offseason as the team is trying to retool for the future following a 5-12 campaign in 2022. When looking at the needs on the Rams’ current roster, the tight end position is certainly one the team could address before next season.

The 2023 NFL draft has a solid class of incoming tight ends, giving the Rams a few options throughout the three days of the anticipated event. With Tyler Higbee in the final year of his current deal, the Rams could elect to take a rookie tight end that is on a team-friendly deal, which would make it easier to build the rest of the roster.

Seeing that many mock drafts have the Rams selecting a tight end in this year’s draft, here is a profile of Luke Musgrave out of Oregon State.

Background

Musgrave went to Bend Senior High School in Bend, Oregon, where he was involved with football, lacrosse, track and field, and the ski-racing team. The multi-sport athlete would spend four seasons at Oregon State in college and is the nephew of longtime NFL assistant coach, Bill Musgrave.

In his four years at Oregon State, Musgrave combined for 47 catches, 633 yards, and two touchdowns as he was limited to 20 games (played in only two games in 2022 due to a knee injury). Despite suffering a season-ending knee injury this past season, Musgrave recorded an impressive 4.61 40-yard dash (4th among TEs) and a 1.54 10-yard split (1st among TEs).

How he fits the Rams

Even with Musgrave’s limited playing time in college, he flashed plenty of potential as a receiver at the next level. At 6-foot-6, Musgrave is a talented route runner at the tight end position and has strong hands.

While Musgrave will want to improve as a run blocker, he would become a trustworthy option at tight end for the Rams and could be used in a variety of ways. Musgrave is quick for his size and can create mismatches for defenses, making him an ideal fit in Sean McVay’s offense.

Draft projection

Musgrave’s draft projection was a little unknown entering the NFL scouting combine due to his lack of film at Oregon State. But with the athletic tight end putting on a show at the combine, most mock drafts have him penciled in as an early Day 2 selection.

The Rams currently own picks No. 36, 69, and 77 in the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. In all likeliness, the Rams will either need to take Musgrave with the 36th overall pick or trade back in the second round to get the Oregon State product.

