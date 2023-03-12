Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Ronnie Bell (WR, Michigan)

The Los Angeles Rams currently have a variety of needs with free agency and the 2023 NFL draft rapidly approaching. The wide receiver position isn’t necessarily a massive need, but Sean McVay and Les Snead have shown a tendency of adding wide receivers via the draft.

While Allen Robinson’s future with the Rams is unknown, the team will have plenty of opportunities to take a wideout in this year’s draft. After officially receiving six compensatory picks recently, the Rams will have 10 total picks in the 2023 NFL draft.

If the Rams want to add a wide receiver in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft, Ronnie Bell is a viable option.

Background

Bell was a multi-sport athlete in high school and he originally committed to playing college basketball at Missouri State. After not getting any offers to play football, Bell was recruited by Jim Harbaugh to play football at Michigan.

After having his 2021 season ended prematurely due to a season-ending knee injury, Bell led Michigan with 62 receptions, 889 receiving yards, and four touchdowns in 2022. During the NFL scouting combine, Bell produced a 4.54 40-yard dash (tied for 27th among WRs) and a 6.98 in the three-cone drill (9th among WRs).

How he fits the Rams

Bell is now over a year removed from tearing his ACL in 2021 and he is above-average at making contested catches. The Michigan product has proven to have strong hands, though, he’ll need to work on being able to create separation at the next level.

The good news for Bell is that if the Rams were to select him, he’d have plenty of opportunities with man coverage with defenses centering their attention on Cooper Kupp. Even if Bell needs time to develop his game, he proved at Michigan that he can contribute on special teams.

Draft projection

Bell certainly isn’t the fastest wide receiver and he isn’t a lengthy wideout that will excite teams with his athleticism. Partly due to his lack of blazing speed, Bell is being mocked on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft, primarily in the fifth or sixth round.

The Rams possess eight picks on Day 3 of the draft, including three fifth-round picks. Assuming that no one selects him in the fourth round, the Rams could show interest in taking Bell in the fifth or sixth round.

