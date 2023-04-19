Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Garrett Williams (CB, Syracuse)

It was a forgettable season for the Rams in 2022 and they’ll be entering the 2023 NFL draft with a variety of needs. On the defensive side of the ball, the cornerback position is an area where the Rams will need to improve before the 2023 campaign begins.

Earlier this offseason, the Rams traded All-Pro Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, leaving the team even thinner in the secondary. The current starters at cornerback are Cobie Durant, Robert Rochell, and Derion Kendrick.

Given the obvious need at cornerback, the Rams could target someone like Garrett Williams in the 2023 NFL draft.

Background

Williams spent all three seasons of his collegiate career at Syracuse. Throughout those three seasons, Williams accumulated 152 total tackles, 21 pass breakups, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Sadly, Williams had his 2022 season ended prematurely due to a torn ACL in October. With Williams still recovering from his season-ending knee injury, he wasn’t able to do any agility drills at the NFL scouting combine or at Syracuse’s pro day.

How he fits the Rams

Williams is a cornerback that flashed great footwork and instincts during his time at Syracuse. And despite being 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, Williams shows a willingness to defend the run.

While the Rams need immediate aid at the cornerback position, there is no rush for Williams to get back on the field as he rehabs his knee. That being said, there are plenty of positives in Williams’ game and he has traits that could help him develop into a starter in the NFL.

Draft projection

With Williams not being able to participate at the NFL scouting combine or his pro day, it is somewhat tough to gauge where he’ll be selected in this year’s draft. The majority of mock drafts still have Williams being taken in rounds three or four.

The Rams currently have picks No. 69 and 77 in the third round, giving them a couple of opportunities to select Williams if he’s available. There’s also a chance the Rams could trade up for Williams if he falls farther than expected in the middle rounds.

Story continues

More prospect profiles

Here are the previous cornerback profiles that have been completed already:

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire