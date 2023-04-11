Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Drew Sanders (LB, Arkansas)

The Los Angeles Rams are going to look a bit different on the defensive side of the ball in 2023 compared to the 2022 season. After just one year with the Rams, Bobby Wagner was released by the team, allowing him to rejoin the Seattle Seahawks in free agency.

Wagner was still playing at an All-Pro level for the Rams in 2022 and the team could look to replace him despite still having Ernest Jones on the roster. Jones has flashed plenty of potential in his first two seasons in the NFL.

Even though the linebacker shouldn’t be considered a massive need for the Rams entering the 2023 NFL draft, Drew Sanders out of Arkansas could be a potential target.

Background

Sanders began his collegiate career at Alabama, spending most of his time as a backup and on special teams. He would transfer to Arkansas for his final season in 2022, starting all 12 games at inside linebacker.

In his lone year with the Razorbacks, Sanders led the team in tackles (103) and sacks (9.5) while also tallying 13.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. After not participating at the NFL scouting combine, Sanders would run a 4.66 40-yard dash and produce a 1.61 10-yard split at Arkansas’ pro day.

How he fits the Rams

Sanders is a taller linebacker at 6-foot-4, but his athleticism and versatility make him an enticing prospect entering the draft. During his time in college, Sanders spent time at inside linebacker and edge rusher, so teams will have options when selecting the Arkansas product.

The Rams could use a versatile linebacker that can be deployed in a variety of ways with Jones holding down one of the inside linebacker spots. Sanders has a solid pass-rushing arsenal and he’s rangy enough to play sideline-to-sideline at the inside linebacker position, making him a potential jack-of-all-trades for whoever takes him in the draft.

Draft projection

Sanders only started one year in college, which could be a cause for concern for some teams in the draft process. However, Sanders’ athletic traits and his production in 2022 have him projected to be one of the first linebackers taken in the 2023 NFL draft.

With the Rams showing a tendency of not using premium picks on inside linebackers, it remains to be seen if they’d consider taking Sanders early in the draft. If the Rams want to add Sanders to their roster, they’d likely need to use the No. 36 overall pick on the Arkansas prospect.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire