Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Derick Hall (Edge, Auburn)

Creating consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback is crucial in today’s league with teams throwing the ball more than ever. The Los Angeles Rams were among the teams that struggled to get steady production from their edge rushers during the 2022 season.

Leonard Floyd recorded a team-high nine sacks last season and the Rams’ edge rushers totaled 15.5 sacks, with two of those coming from Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins. Floyd, Lewis, and Hollins are no longer on the roster, making the edge rusher position a massive need.

With the 2023 NFL draft around the corner, Derick Hall out of Auburn is an edge rusher the Rams could target.

Background

After operating as a rotational edge rusher at Auburn in his first two seasons, Hall finally got a chance to start in his junior season. In his two years as a starter in college, Hall accumulated 112 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Hall was invited to the Senior Bowl and flashed his pass-rushing skills during practices against some of the premier offensive-tackle prospects that are also entering the draft. Following his time at the Senior Bowl, Hall would proceed to tally a 4.55 40-yard dash (7th among edge rushers) and a 1.59 10-yard split (3rd among edge rushers) at the NFL scouting combine.

How he fits the Rams

Hall is an explosive edge rusher that uses his length and strength to overwhelm opposing offensive linemen. While he’ll need to refine his pass-rushing moves, he figures to have a solid foundation to build upon when he enters the NFL.

The Rams could use more firepower in the pass-rushing department and Hall is an edge rusher that should excel at using his strength to create pressure. Even though Hall needs to widen his pass-rushing arsenal and improve as a run defender, there are plenty of exciting traits to work with.

Draft projection

Hall did a fantastic job improving his draft stock at the Senior Bowl and the NFL scouting combine. Most mock drafts have Hall being taken in the second or third round, likely making him a Day 2 selection.

The Rams are currently slated to make their first selection at pick No. 36. And after trading Jalen Ramsey, the Rams now have picks 36, 69, and 77, potentially giving them a few chances to add Hall to their roster.

