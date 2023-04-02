Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Jalen Redmond (IDL, Oklahoma)

The current interior defensive line unit of the Los Angeles Rams lacks production outside of Aaron Donald. Before the Rams make any moves this offseason, the current starters alongside Donald are projected to be a combination of Jonah Williams, Bobby Brown III, or Marqise Copeland.

The reason for the lack of experience in the trenches on the defensive side of the ball is due to Greg Gaines departing in free agency and A’Shawn Robinson still being a free agent. Besides potentially adding a veteran before next season, the Rams could use the 2023 NFL draft to bolster their defensive line room.

If the Rams elect to use a Day 3 pick on an interior defensive lineman, Jalen Redmond out of Oklahoma is an interesting prospect.

Background

After appearing in only three games as a freshman in 2018, Redmond would make 13 appearances in 2019. Redmond would opt out of the 2020 season and he would combine for 42 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a touchdown in 15 starts in his last two years at Oklahoma.

The former Sooner would attend the Senior Bowl and compete in practices against other notable rookies. Along with the Senior Bowl, Redmond impressed at the NFL scouting combine with a 4.81 40-yard dash (2nd among IDL) and a 1.71 10-yard split (tied for 2nd among IDL).

How he fits the Rams

Redmond excels with his hand usage and is athletic enough to play multiple positions along the defensive front. Even though Redmond isn’t the biggest interior defender, he shows flashes of his power and there’s room for improvement in that area of his game.

On the Rams, Redmond would likely spend most of his time at the defensive end pot end in Raheem Morris’ defense. At the next level, Redmond can be a rotational defensive lineman and he has a chance of becoming a solid starter at some point.

Draft projection

Redmond wasn’t recording gaudy numbers in college, so some teams could be hesitant in selecting him during the draft. That being said, he had an impressive showing at the NFL scouting combine, which has certainly drawn the interest of certain teams.

The majority of mock drafts have Redmond going on Day 3 of the draft, mainly in the fifth-to-seventh round. The Rams have eight of their 11 total picks on Day 3, with all of those taking place from rounds five through seven.

