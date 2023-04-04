Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Nesta Jade Silvera (IDL, Arizona State)

Outside of Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams have a handful of inexperienced defensive linemen operating in the interior of the trenches. Amid the group of players who have departed the Rams in free agency thus far, the departure of Greg Gaines could prove to be costly if the team doesn’t address the defensive line this offseason.

While the Rams have brought back Marquise Copeland, A’Shawn Robinson is trending toward not being back with the team next season. With a limited amount of cap space and the Rams looking toward the future, they can use at least one of their 11 picks in the 2023 NFL draft on an interior defender.

On Day 3 of this year’s draft, Nesta Jade Silvera is an incoming rookie that could interest the Rams.

Background

Silvera spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Miami before transferring to Arizona State with his extra year of eligibility. During his time at Miami, Silvera totaled 105 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

In his lone season at Arizona State, Silvera notched 56 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Upon being invited to the NFL scouting combine, Silvera ran a 5.16 40-yard dash (10th among IDL) and a 1.77 10-yard split (tied for 6th among IDL).

How he fits the Rams

Finding a pass or run-game specialist along the defensive line late in the draft can be valuable in the NFL. Even though he didn’t show much potential as a pass rusher, Silvera is a stout run defender that will likely spend most of his snaps at nose tackle.

Robinson has been one of the Rams’ best run defenders since joining the team and Gaines did well against the run, so finding an interior defender that excels against the run is crucial. Silvera isn’t going to be an every-down defender on the defensive front, but the Rams could use a run-stopper like him in the interior.

Draft projection

One-dimensional defensive linemen have a tough time going early in drafts, which is why Silvera isn’t viewed as an early-round prospect. Most mock drafts have the experienced defender out of Arizona State going on Day 3 of the draft, mostly in the sixth or seventh round.

As of this moment, the Rams possess eight Day 3 picks in the 2023 NFL draft, including five picks in the final two rounds. If Silvera is available late in the draft and the Rams haven’t taken an interior defender yet, there’s a chance he’ll be playing in Los Angeles to begin his career in the NFL.

