Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: McClendon Curtis (IOL, Chattanooga)

The Los Angeles Rams underwent a plethora of issues in 2022, including injuries along the offensive line. Due to injuries and inconsistent play in the trenches on the offensive side of the ball, the Rams allowed 59 sacks this past season.

The interior of the offensive line is undetermined for the Rams this year with David Edwards headed to the Buffalo Bills in free agency. Given the need for depth on the offensive line, the 2023 NFL draft is a nice way for the Rams to bolster their current unit.

On Day 3 of the draft, McClendon Curtis out of Chattanooga would be a solid depth piece in the interior.

Background

After redshirting his official freshman season, Curtis spent five years at Chattanooga. In his five seasons, Curtis made 38 starts in 49 career games (30 at RG, 7 at LT, and 1 at LG), showing off his versatility in the trenches.

Following a successful collegiate career, Curtis attended the Senior Bowl this offseason. Curtis would proceed to record a 5.24 40-yard dash (11th among IOL) and a 1.85 10-yard split (tied for 14th among IOL) at the NFL scouting combine.

How he fits the Rams

Curtis is a massive interior lineman at 6-foot-6, 324 pounds, while he also measured in with 35-inch arms. The Chattanooga prospect certainly uses his length and size to help him excel in pass protection despite being a larger guard.

While Curtis needs to improve as a run blocker, his ability to play guard and tackle would be valuable for the Rams. Upon entering the NFL, Curtis will need time to develop his game before seeing the field, but he would provide versatile depth in Los Angeles.

Draft projection

Besides coming from a small school, Curtis didn’t put up gaudy numbers at the NFL scouting combine. The majority of mock drafts have Curtis being selected somewhere in the fifth-to-seventh-round range of the 2023 NFL draft.

The good news for the Rams is that they possess eight Day 3 picks, with all eight of them coming in rounds five through seven. If Los Angeles is interested in adding Curtis during this year’s draft, it’ll have plenty of opportunities to select him.

