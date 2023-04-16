Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Emmanuel Forbes (CB, Mississippi State)

When listing the needs of the Los Angeles Rams entering the 2023 NFL draft, the cornerback position is certainly near the top. The Rams traded Jalen Ramsey in the offseason to the Miami Dolphins, leaving them extremely thin in the secondary.

With Ramsey no longer in the picture, the current depth chart has Cobie Durant, Robert Rochell, and Derion Kendrick as the top three cornerbacks. The good news is that this year’s class of rookie cornerbacks is a deep group and the Rams have 11 total picks at their disposal.

If the Rams are looking to address the cornerback position early in the draft and he’s still available, Emmanuel Forbes out of Mississippi State would be an enticing option.

Background

After committing to Mississippi State to play football, Forbes would become an immediate starter as a true freshman. In his three years at Mississippi State, Forbes recorded a combined 150 tackles, 20 pass breakups, 14 interceptions, and six pick-sixes.

At the NFL scouting combine, Forbes measured in at 6-foot-1, 166 pounds with arms slightly longer than 32 inches. He would run a 4.35 40-yard dash (tied for 3rd among CBs) and a 1.48 10-yard split (tied for 2nd among CBs).

How he fits the Rams

Forbes proved to be a game-changing cornerback in college with his ability to rack up interceptions and touchdowns. He may not be the biggest cornerback, but Forbes is an extreme competitor at the cornerback position.

The Rams need guys that can immediately contribute at the cornerback spot right now and Forbes is a plug-and-play starter in the NFL. Forbes is fantastic at recognizing plays pre-snap and his playmaking ability is a trait that could intrigue the Rams to select him early in the draft if he’s still on the board.

Draft projection

Some teams could be wary of taking Forbes due to his thin frame at the cornerback position. That being said, Forbes appears to be a fringe first-round pick or an early second-round selection in the majority of mock drafts.

The Rams currently won’t be making their first pick of the 2023 NFL draft until pick No. 36. So if the Rams want to add the ball-hawking cornerback in this year’s draft, they’ll either need to trade up for him or hope he falls to the 36th overall pick.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire