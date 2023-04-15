Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Dee Winters (LB, TCU)

The Los Angeles Rams will need to address a variety of needs throughout the rest of the offseason, primarily via the 2023 NFL draft. With the losses of Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, and Greg Gaines this offseason, the Rams could look to replace those players in the draft.

Even though it isn’t a bigger need than other positions, the Rams could certainly consider taking an inside linebacker in this year’s draft following the release of Bobby Wagner. Ernest Jones has proven to be a formidable starter, but he’ll need someone to help fortify the middle of the defense.

If the Rams want to fill other needs before taking an inside linebacker, Dee Winters would be a solid Day 3 pick.

Background

Winters spent all four years of his collegiate career at TCU, where he helped the Horned Frogs advance to the National Championship in 2022. In his final season at TCU, Winters logged 79 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one interception, and a defensive touchdown.

After four seasons at TCU, Winters would attend the Senior Bowl in the offseason. He would then proceed to register a 4.49 40-yard dash (tied for 4th among ILBs) and a 1.56 10-yard split (tied for 8th among ILBs).

How he fits the Rams

With Winters not being the tallest or biggest linebacker, he uses his quickness and athleticism to make plays on the ball. Winters has experience at inside and outside linebacker, which could intrigue teams in the pre-draft process.

During the 2022 season, Winters showed off his versatility at the linebacker position with 7.5 sacks, making him someone the Rams could deploy in a variety of ways. While Winters may struggle to be an every-down linebacker, he’s worth a flier in the latter part of the draft due to his versatility.

Draft projection

Winters certainly didn’t hurt his draft stock with his performance at the NFL scouting combine. Despite being on the national stage in the National Championship game and his numbers at the combine, most mock drafts have Winters going on Day 3 (primarily in the sixth or seventh round).

Of the 11 picks the Rams currently have in the draft, eight of them are on Day 3. So if the Rams have Winters high on their draft board when the fifth round begins, they’ll have a few opportunities to select the TCU linebacker.

