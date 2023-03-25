Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Earl Bostick Jr. (OT, Kansas)

The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2023 NFL draft will a handful of needs on both sides of the ball. On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams would benefit from bolstering the offensive line unit despite the team’s apparent complacency in the trenches at the moment.

Even though the Rams paid Joseph Noteboom ahead of the 2022 season, they shouldn’t get complacent at the tackle position. The good news for Los Angeles is that this year’s class of offensive tackles is a solid group.

On Day 3 of the 2023 NFL draft, Earl Bostick Jr. out of Kansas is an offensive tackle prospect that could interest the Rams.

Background

Bostick spent six years at Kansas and entered college playing the tight end position. After making the move to offensive tackle, Bostick started in 32 games in his final three collegiate seasons (primarily at the left tackle spot).

During the offseason, Bostick played in the East-West Shrine Bowl. And after being invited to the NFL scouting combine, Bostick ran a 5.05 40-yard dash (6th among OTs) and produced a 1.74 10-yard split (5th among OTs).

How he fits the Rams

The athleticism is certainly there for Bostick as you can tell he played tight end before transitioning to offensive tackle. The Rams could use more athleticism along the offensive line in Sean McVay’s zone-running scheme and Bostick has room for improvement despite being experienced.

Bostick has quick feet and he moves smoothly enough to handle speed rushers in the NFL. For the Rams, Bostick would benefit from improving his strength at the point of attack and he could be a valuable swing tackle until he gets an opportunity to start.

Draft projection

Even with a strong showing at the NFL combine, Bostick is projected to go late on Day 3 in most mock drafts. His draft stock is tough to gauge due to him being an older rookie after spending six years at Kansas.

The Rams have shown a willingness in taking older rookies and Bostick’s experience/potential could interest them. Without any trades happening yet, the Rams have eight picks on Day 3 and five of those picks are in the sixth and seventh rounds. Therefore, if the Rams address the offensive line late in the draft, Bostick is a name to watch.

Story continues

More prospect profiles

Here are the previous offensive tackle prospect profiles that have been completed already:

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire