Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Will McDonald IV (Edge, Iowa State)

The Los Angeles Rams unmistakably have a plethora of needs on the roster before the 2023 season begins. Among all of the needs, edge rusher could be argued as the most glaring on the roster.

The Rams released Leonard Floyd this offseason, leaving them with an edge-rusher group that features Daniel Hardy, Keir Thomas, Michael Hoecht, and Zach VanValkenburg. The current edge rushers have totaled 4.5 sacks in their careers.

With the Rams desperately needing to bolster their pass-rushing unit, Will McDonald IV out of Iowa State would be a fantastic selection in the 2023 NFL draft if he’s available.

Background

Before attending Iowa State, McDonald lettered in basketball, baseball, and track and field in high school. After redshirting his freshman year in 2018, McDonald would combine for 122 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 33 sacks, and nine forced fumbles in his final four seasons for the Cyclones.

McDonald set the career sacks record at Iowa State and he impressed during Senior Bowl practices against some of the best offensive line prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. While McDonald didn’t run at the NFL scouting combine, he produced a 4.70 40-yard dash and a 1.63 10-yard split at Iowa State’s pro day.

How he fits the Rams

It was revealed that McDonald has met with the Rams in the pre-draft process and he figures to be either a 4-3 defensive end or a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL. McDonald is an explosive edge rusher that has nearly 35-inch arms and he uses his length to his advantage when pursuing the quarterback.

Despite needing to improve as a run defender, the Rams could use a freak athlete off of the edge like McDonald to rush the passer alongside Aaron Donald. If McDonald is still available in the second round, the Rams should jump on the chance to select the Iowa State prospect.

Draft projection

Even though McDonald ran a slower 40-yard dash than some expected, he still figures to be a coveted prospect entering the 2023 NFL draft. Most mock drafts have McDonald going in the second half of the first round or early in the second round.

The Rams won’t make their first selection in this year’s draft until the 36th overall pick. If McDonald falls out of the first round, then the Rams will need him to fall a few picks so they can take him with pick No. 36 or they can try to trade up to get him.

