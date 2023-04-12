Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Daiyan Henley (LB, Washington State)

The Los Angeles Rams haven’t shown they are interested in using premium draft capital on inside linebackers in recent years. But with 11 picks at their disposal in the 2023 NFL draft, they could consider addressing the inside linebacker position at some point.

Earlier this offseason, the Rams parted ways with Bobby Wagner after just one season with the organization. Ernest Jones figures to become the No. 1 inside linebacker on the depth chart, but the team may want to add someone else to the mix.

If the Rams want to bolster their inside linebacker position on Day 2 of the draft, then Daiyan Henley out of Washington State is an intriguing option.

Background

Henley, a Los Angeles native, was a wide receiver prospect coming out of high school and that is the position he played in his first two seasons of college at Nevada. He would then play defensive back in 2019 before moving to inside linebacker for his final two seasons at Nevada.

After gaining an extra year of eligibility due to a medical redshirt, Henley transferred to Washington State in 2022, tallying 106 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception. At the NFL scouting combine, Henley posted a 4.54 40-yard dash (10th among ILBs) and a 1.55 10-yard split (5th among ILBs).

How he fits the Rams

Henley is an extremely athletic linebacker that some could consider undersized at 225 pounds. Even when Henley makes the wrong read on a play, he has the speed and quickness to get back into the play.

Pairing Jones with another athletic inside linebacker would benefit the middle of the Rams’ defense. While he could bulk up some or need time to get adjusted to the NFL, Henley could also provide contributions on special teams immediately.

Draft projection

Some teams could be wary of taking Henley in this year’s draft as he will be turning 24 years old during the 2023 campaign. Despite his age, most mock drafts have Henley going on Day 2 of the draft.

If the Rams really want Henley on their roster, they could use the 36th overall pick on the athletic linebacker or trade back to get him. There’s also the chance the Rams would be interested in taking him if he falls to the third round, where Los Angeles will have picks 69 and 77.

