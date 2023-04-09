Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: YaYa Diaby (Edge, Louisville)

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t get much production out of their edge rushers not named Leonard Floyd in 2022. The edge rushers of the Rams combined for only 15.5 sacks this past season and only one of the edge rushers that produced for the team is still on the roster.

With Floyd no longer on the depth chart, the Rams will need to bolster their pass-rushing unit ahead of the 2023 campaign. Besides free agency, Los Angeles can also use the 2023 NFL draft as a way to improve its edge rusher position.

On Day 3 of this year’s draft, YaYa Diaby out of Louisville is certainly a name to watch for the Rams.

Background

Diaby spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Georgia Military College, where he would record seven total sacks. He would then transfer to Louisville and in his final season in 2022, Diaby would register 37 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and two fumble recoveries.

Following his senior season, Diaby attended the Senior Bowl to practice against the premier offensive linemen prospects in this year’s draft. At the NFL scouting combine, Diaby notched a 4.51 40-yard dash (6th among edge rushers) and a 1.56 10-yard split (2nd among edge rushers).

How he fits the Rams

Diaby displayed plenty of power and short-area burst in his college career. At the next level, Diaby will need to add more to his pass-rushing repertoire if he hopes to carve out a long career.

Most people likely expect Diaby to fit more as a 4-3 base defensive end, but he’s capable of operating as a 3-4 edge rusher with some time. The power is certainly there for Diaby, and if the Rams can help him add more pass-rushing moves to his arsenal, then he could develop into a formidable starter in the NFL.

Draft projection

After a strong showing at the NFL scouting combine, Diaby has undoubtedly improved his draft stock. The majority of mock drafts have Diaby going on Day 3 of the draft, primarily in the fourth or fifth round.

As of this moment, the Rams have eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft on Day 3 and three of those are in the fifth round. Provided that, the Rams could have a few opportunities to add Diaby in the upcoming draft.

Story continues

More prospect profiles

Here are the previous edge rusher prospect profiles that have been completed already:

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire