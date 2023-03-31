Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Jon Gaines II (IOL, UCLA)

Building a solid foundation along the offensive line is vital to a team’s long-term success in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams experienced turmoil in their offensive line room in 2022 en route to the team allowing 59 sacks and finishing with a 5-12 record.

In the last two offseasons, the Rams have lost David Edwards and Austin Corbett at both guard spots. Coleman Shelton re-signed with the Rams this offseason, while Brian Allen also restructured his contract with the organization.

To conclude the interior offensive linemen prospect profiles for the 2023 NFL draft, Jon Gaines II out of UCLA is a viable Day 3 selection for the Rams.

Background

Gaines attended UCLA in college and spent five years with the Bruins. Throughout his five-year tenure at UCLA, Gaines was active in 45 games and made 30 starts (27 at RG, 2 at C, and 1 at RT).

After flashing his versatility in college, Gaines impressed at the NFL scouting combine by running a 5.01 40-yard dash (2nd among IOL) and producing a 1.73 10-yard split (1st among IOL). He also posted a 4.45 20-yard shuttle (1st among IOL), which Underdog’s Josh Norris pointed out that it put Gaines in an exclusive list of offensive linemen.

🚨 WELCOME A NEW NAME TO 'THE LIST' 🚨 UCLA G Jon Gaines (4.45) Now all of you hope your team drafts him https://t.co/CBevoYOVrs — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 6, 2023

How he fits the Rams

Gaines is an athletic interior offensive lineman that proved he’s capable of playing multiple positions in the trenches. Having versatile offensive linemen that can provide depth is invaluable in the NFL and Gaines could develop into a starter with time.

During his time at UCLA, Gaines showed that he was capable of making the calls in the interior and he’s efficient in a zone-running scheme. Even though he needs to improve in pass protection and his strength at the next level, Gaines would be a solid depth piece for the Rams.

Draft projection

Before the NFL scouting combine, Gaines was teetering on being an undrafted rookie. But after turning heads in front of scouts and coaches, Gaines is now projected to go sometime on Day 3, with some mock drafts having him selected in the fifth round.

The Rams currently have 11 total picks in the 2023 NFL draft and eight of those picks fall on Day 3. There are likely now plenty of teams expressing interest in Gaines, so the Rams may want to use one of their three fifth-round picks to ensure they get him.

