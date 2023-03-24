Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Carter Warren (OT, Pittsburgh)

The Los Angeles Rams are seemingly looking toward the future with how they’ve operated this offseason. Regardless of who the Rams have in mind as a long-term option at the quarterback position, they’ll need to strengthen their offensive line moving forward.

With free agency already underway, the Rams could use the 2023 NFL draft as an avenue to address the offensive line. Los Angeles currently has 11 total picks in this year’s draft, so there is plenty of ammo to use on different roster needs.

If the Rams are interested in taking an offensive tackle in the mid-to-late rounds on Day 3 of the draft, Carter Warren out of Pittsburgh is worth consideration.

Background

Warren would spend five seasons at Pittsburgh after redshirting as a true freshman, where he would play in 40 games and make 39 starts. All 39 of his starts came at left tackle and he was limited to only four games in 2022 due to a season-ending injury.

Despite not participating in the NFL scouting combine, Warren did play in the East-West Shrine Bowl game this offseason. Warren is also expected to take part in Pittsburgh’s pro day, which is set to take place on March 29th.

How he fits the Rams

Warren is a lengthy offensive tackle with 35-inch arms, which should help him deal with edge rushers at the next level. The Pittsburgh product is effective with his hands and he enters the NFL with a solid foundation in pass protection.

In his final years at Pittsburgh, Warren became a leader in the locker room and was a team captain. While Warren will need time to improve certain aspects of his game, he’s capable of providing depth for the Rams at both tackle spots until he’s prepared to start.

Draft projection

At the moment, most mock drafts have Warren being selected in the mid-to-late rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, primarily in the fifth-to-sixth round. But we’ll get a better grasp of what Warren’s draft stock is looking like when he participates at Pittsburgh’s pro day.

The Rams have 11 total picks in the draft and eight of those picks will fall on Day 3. Taking that into account, the Rams will have plenty of opportunities to take Warren if they’re interested in the Pittsburgh offensive tackle.

