Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: JL Skinner (S, Boise State)

The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner and the Los Angeles Rams have a boatload of needs on the current roster. On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams would benefit from adding a wide receiver, offensive line help, or a tight end.

When it comes to the defense, the edge rusher and cornerback spots appear to be the most glaring holes. There’s also a chance the Rams elect to add a safety following the departures of Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott in free agency.

With the Rams potentially taking a safety at some point in this year’s draft, JL Skinner out of Boise State is a name to watch.

Background

Skinner is a California native that elected to spend all four of his collegiate seasons at Boise State. In his final two years at Boise State, Skinner tallied a total of 157 tackles, eight pass breakups, six interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.

The Boise State safety was invited to the Senior Bowl before he was understandably unable to attend due to a death in his family. He then suffered a torn pectoral during a workout in the offseason, causing him to miss out on attending the NFL scouting combine.

How he fits the Rams

Skinner is a larger safety, standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at around 209 pounds. His size and 32-inch arms allow him to excel in making plays down the field and he’s a formidable run defender.

The Rams could be looking for an eventual starter at the safety position and Skinner has the skill set to be a starter in the NFL early in his career. Skinner’s playmaking ability and contributions in the run game could make him an enticing target for the Rams and other teams in this year’s draft.

Draft projection

With Skinner not getting an opportunity to participate at the NFL scouting combine or Boise State’s pro day, it’s tough to gauge what his draft stock currently looks like. That being said, the majority of mock drafts have the Boise State product having his name called primarily in the third or fourth round.

Using the No. 36 overall pick on Skinner likely isn’t going to happen, but the Rams have picks No. 69 and 77 in the third round. There’s also a scenario where the Rams could trade up into the fourth round if Skinner is still available.

