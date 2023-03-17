Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Tucker Kraft (TE, South Dakota State)

The tight end position could certainly be considered a need for the Los Angeles Rams at the moment. Tyler Higbee is in the final year of his current contract and there’s a legitimate chance the Rams release him before the start of the 2023 season.

Besides Higbee, the Rams acquired Hunter Long in the Jalen Ramsey trade, along with a third-round pick. Considering that Long only has one career reception, the idea of the Rams taking a tight end in this year’s draft shouldn’t be dismissed.

If the Rams elect to address the tight end spot in the 2023 NFL draft, Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State is a viable option.

Background

Before attending South Dakota State in college, Kraft played running back, inside linebacker, and punter at Timber Lake High School in South Dakota. After redshirting his freshman year and having a limited role in his second year, Kraft combined for 92 catches, 1,121 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns in his final two collegiate seasons.

At the NFL scouting combine, Kraft measured in at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. He also posted a 4.69 40-yard dash (tied for 7th among TEs) and a 1.59 10-yard split (tied for 5th among TEs).

How he fits the Rams

During his time at South Dakota State, Kraft proved that he was a well-rounded tight end with the potential to grow as a receiver and a run blocker in the NFL. Even with a drop in production in 2022, Kraft has the tools to develop into a true No. 1 tight end in the right system.

With Kraft’s ability to contribute through the air and on the ground, he could be a solid three-down tight end for the Rams. Matthew Stafford could use a reliable dump-off option at the tight end position and Kraft has the athleticism to create after the catch.

Draft projection

There are always a few FCS players to draw some buzz in the pre-draft process and Kraft is certainly one of them this year. Upon putting together an impressive performance at the combine, Kraft is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Following the Ramsey trade, the Rams now have picks No. 36, 69, and 77 on Day 2 of the draft. Even though the Rams have other pressing needs on the roster, it’s tough to rule out the idea of a tight end being one of the team’s first three selections.

