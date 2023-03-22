Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Cody Mauch (OT, North Dakota State)

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to build for the future according to the roster moves they’ve made this season. When building a team with longevity in mind, finding mainstays on the offensive line are crucial to having long-term success.

The Rams are seemingly content with their current offensive line unit, but it’s tough to be confident in the current group following the 2022 campaign. Even though Los Angeles handed Joseph Noteboom a new contract before last season, the team should consider adding more offensive line help via the draft.

If the Rams are looking to add a versatile offensive lineman in the 2023 NFL draft, Cody Mauch out of North Dakota State is an enticing prospect.

Background

If you’re looking for someone that looks like a hockey player, Mauch fits the description. Mauch played football and basketball in high school and lost his two front teeth when diving for a loose ball in a basketball game in seventh grade.

After moving from tight end to offensive tackle as a freshman at North Dakota State, Mauch made 40 consecutive starts at both tackle spots (mainly left tackle) to finish his collegiate career. Despite measuring in with only 32-inch arms, Mauch registered a 5.08 40-yard dash (7th among OTs) and a 7.33 three-cone drill (1st among OTs).

How he fits the Rams

With Mauch having shorter arms for an offensive tackle, there’s a decent chance he makes the move to guard in the NFL, which is something he’s prepared for. Upon being invited to the Senior Bowl, Mauch took snaps at guard in case teams are interested in him being an interior offensive lineman.

Mauch is a physical blocker and his prior experience as a tight end shows in his ability to move well when engaging with defenders. The Rams could take Mauch with the idea of kicking him inside to guard and he would give them a swing tackle option with his experience on the outside.

Draft projection

Versatility along the offensive line is invaluable in the NFL and Mauch gives teams plenty of options once he enters the league. With it being a shallow class of interior linemen, Mauch is projected to go on Day 2 of the draft.

After trading Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins, the Rams now have three picks on Day 2 (picks 36, 69, and 77). While the Rams haven’t shown much interest in adding more to their offensive line group this offseason, Mauch would make sense for Sean McVay’s squad.

