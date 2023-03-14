Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Jake Bobo (WR, UCLA)

The Los Angeles Rams are going to look a bit different in 2023 than they did during the 2022 season. At the wide receiver position, Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson appear to be the top two guys on the depth chart, while Allen Robinson could be traded this offseason.

Tutu Atwell flashed some potential this past season, but the Rams are going to have plenty of picks in the 2023 NFL draft to address multiple needs. After getting awarded four compensatory picks and trading Jalen Ramsey, the Rams now have 11 total picks in this year’s draft.

With the Rams possessing plenty of draft capital in the later rounds, Jake Bobo out of UCLA is a wide receiver to keep an eye on.

Background

Bobo elected to attend Duke to begin his collegiate career, spending four seasons with the Blue Devils before transferring to UCLA in 2022. In his lone year at UCLA, Bobo registered 57 receptions, 817 yards, and seven touchdowns.

At the NFL scouting combine, Bobo didn’t take part in any of the agility drills. Despite not doing any drills, Bobo revealed that the Rams have been one of the teams he’s spoken to in the pre-draft process.

Rams and Chargers have reached out to Jake Bobo. He says he would love to stay in Southern California pic.twitter.com/EJs3eFCneb — ryan anderson (@RLAndersonLAFB) March 3, 2023

How he fits the Rams

We’ve seen the Rams take tall, versatile wide receivers in recent drafts (a la Jacob Harris and Ben Skowronek) and Bobo fits that description. Bobo measures in at 6-foot-4 and nearly 210 pounds, and he certainly uses his size to his advantage to make contested catches.

While he can be a big slot wideout in the NFL, he has potential as a run blocker and would be a solid red-zone threat for the Rams. There’s also the chance that a team asks Bobo to put on some weight with the idea of making him a tight end.

Story continues

Draft projection

The UCLA prospect isn’t a supreme athlete and he isn’t a pristine route runner, making him an interesting player for teams to watch. With Bobo not putting up gaudy numbers in college, and the fact he’ll be 25 years old as a rookie, most mock drafts have him going on Day 3.

The Rams will currently enter the 2023 NFL draft with eight total picks on Day 3. Even if the Rams trade back multiple times on Day 3, they’ll have a handful of chances to select Bobo if they believe he’s a fit for their offense.

More prospect profiles

Here are the wide receiver prospect profiles that have been completed already:

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire