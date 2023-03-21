Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Anton Harrison (OT, Oklahoma)

The Los Angeles Rams have a handful of glaring needs on the current roster, especially after moving on from guys like Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd, and Bobby Wagner. On the offensive side of the ball, the Rams should consider strengthening their offensive line ahead of the 2023 season.

Even though the Rams handed Joseph Noteboom a new contract before the 2022 campaign, that shouldn’t prevent them from trying to upgrade at the position. Given the roster moves we’ve seen the Rams make this offseason, it’s evident that the organization is looking toward the future.

With the Rams potentially using a Day 2 pick on an offensive tackle, Anton Harrison out of Oklahoma would be an ideal fit if he’s still on the board.

Background

Harrison spent three years at Oklahoma, where he logged most of his snaps at left tackle (33 games at LT, 1 at RT). Due to his stellar play in 2022, Harrison was voted to the All-Big 12 First-Team as he allowed only one sack on 856 offensive snaps.

At the NFL scouting combine, Harrison measured in at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, while he has slightly over 34-inch arms. He also produced an impressive 4.98 40-yard dash (2nd among OTs) and a 1.77 10-yard split (7th among OTs).

How he fits the Rams

It remains to be seen what Noteboom’s future with the Rams looks like, so finding a long-term starter at left tackle is crucial. Harrison flashed plenty of potential at Oklahoma and there’s a chance he’s a plug-and-play starter at the next level.

The Oklahoma product is an instinctive blocker and he’d be an ideal fit for Sean McVay’s zone-running scheme. Even if Harrison needs time to get adjusted to the speed of the NFL, he can begin his career as a swing tackle that can become a long-term starter on the left side.

Draft projection

After a strong showing at the NFL combine, Harrison’s draft stock has improved in recent weeks. The majority of mock drafts have Harrison going in the second half of the first round or early in the second round.

If the Rams expressed interest in taking Harrison, they’ll have to hope that the talented prospect falls to the 36th overall pick in the second round. There’s also the outside chance the Rams elect to trade into the first round to ensure they get Harrison as the team enters the 2023 NFL draft with 11 total picks.

