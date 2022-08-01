Rams 2022 uniform schedule: LA’s jersey choice for every game this season

The Los Angeles Rams are once again making some pretty significant changes to their uniform plans this year. The team announced its uniform schedule for the 2022 season recently, and their “modern throwbacks” are taking center stage.

After introducing them as an alternate uniform last season and wearing them just three times, the Rams will now wear them in more games than any other uniform this season. As a result, their Bone jerseys are taking a backseat and have become an alternate set worn just twice in 2022.

Their royal blue jerseys remain the primary home uniforms, though it remains to be seen which pants they’ll pair each jersey with.

Below is a list of which uniform the Rams will wear in each game this season.

Modern throwbacks

Week 1 vs. Bills

Week 4 at 49ers

Week 5 vs. Cowboys

Week 11 at Saints

Week 12 at Chiefs

Week 15 at Packers

Week 17 at Chargers

Week 18 at Seahawks

Royal blue

Week 6 vs. Panthers

Week 8 vs. 49ers

Week 9 at Buccaneers

Week 10 vs. Cardinals

Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Week 14 vs. Raiders

Week 16 vs. Broncos

Bone

Week 2 vs. Falcons

Week 3 at Cardinals

