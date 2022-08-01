Rams 2022 uniform schedule: LA’s jersey choice for every game this season
The Los Angeles Rams are once again making some pretty significant changes to their uniform plans this year. The team announced its uniform schedule for the 2022 season recently, and their “modern throwbacks” are taking center stage.
After introducing them as an alternate uniform last season and wearing them just three times, the Rams will now wear them in more games than any other uniform this season. As a result, their Bone jerseys are taking a backseat and have become an alternate set worn just twice in 2022.
Their royal blue jerseys remain the primary home uniforms, though it remains to be seen which pants they’ll pair each jersey with.
Below is a list of which uniform the Rams will wear in each game this season.
Modern throwbacks
Week 1 vs. Bills
Week 4 at 49ers
Week 5 vs. Cowboys
Week 11 at Saints
Week 12 at Chiefs
Week 15 at Packers
Week 17 at Chargers
Week 18 at Seahawks
Royal blue
Week 6 vs. Panthers
Week 8 vs. 49ers
Week 9 at Buccaneers
Week 10 vs. Cardinals
Week 13 vs. Seahawks
Week 14 vs. Raiders
Week 16 vs. Broncos
Bone
Week 2 vs. Falcons
Week 3 at Cardinals
