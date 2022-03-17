Rams’ 2022 schedule looks even tougher after flurry of offseason splashes

When the Rams’ 2022 opponents were finalized at the end of the regular season, it already looked tough. They have to visit the Packers and Chiefs, and host the Bills and Cowboys – in addition to playing six games against the NFC West, which is always competitive.

But as difficult as their schedule appeared to be, it’s since gotten even more daunting after the early offseason moves made by their upcoming opponents.

Let’s start with the Bills, who signed Von Miller, one of the top free agents available this year. Buffalo already looked like a Super Bowl contender, but Miller puts them over the top as the favorites to win it all next season, according to sportsbooks.

The Broncos, who many perceived as being “a quarterback away from contending,” landed their quarterback by trading for Russell Wilson. That weakens the Seahawks considerably, but it also makes the Broncos a much better team than they already were.

The Raiders signed Chandler Jones to pair with Maxx Crosby, fortifying their defense to pair with an offense that looks pretty good on paper. They’re not on the level of the Bills and Broncos, but Las Vegas is a competitive team.

The Chargers signed J.C. Jackson, the top cornerback available, and also traded for Khalil Mack. They now have a defense that features an elite corner, two outstanding pass rushers in Joey Bosa and Mack, and a do-it-all safety in Derwin James.

The Packers re-signed Aaron Rodgers to an extension, keeping him in the mix moving forward after it was uncertain whether he would be back in Green Bay next season. They’ll once again be a Super Bowl contender, competing with the Rams in the NFC.

The Buccaneers appeared to lose Tom Brady to retirement, but less than two months after stepping away, he returned and committed to the Bucs for 2022. Unsurprisingly, that dramatically improved their Super Bowl chances, with sportsbooks putting them ahead of the Rams.

The Chiefs didn’t have to make a splash like the other teams to be considered a difficult opponent for the Rams, boasting one of the best rosters in football to begin with.

The Panthers, Falcons and Saints are still in flux as they sort out their own issues, but the Saints and Falcons are both in the hunt for Deshaun Watson and seem to be the favorites to land the quarterback from the Texans. Watson wouldn’t immediately make either of them Super Bowl favorites, but he would improve their chances.

The Rams are still more than capable of beating every team on their schedule, but the path to repeating won’t be easy. And it shouldn’t be, especially with a first-place schedule after the Rams won the NFC West last season.

But the aggressive offseason moves made by the Rams’ opponents will make it that much tougher.