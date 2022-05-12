Rams 2022 schedule leaks tracker

The NFL is releasing the complete 2022 schedule on Thursday night, revealing when each game will be played next season. But as is tradition, many of the games have already been leaked ahead of the prime-time show tonight.

Not many of the Rams’ matchups have been reported yet, but we did get a few games leaked this week. We’re tracking all of the rumors here before the full 17-game slate is revealed on NFL Network tonight.

Week 12 at Chiefs

The Rams will reportedly take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 12, a late-season matchup between two Super Bowl contenders.

A late-season, two-game measuring stick with back-to-back weeks against champs, I’m told. – Chiefs get the Super Bowl champion Rams Week 12 – Chiefs get the AFC champion Bengals Week 13 — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) May 12, 2022

Week 15 at Packers

The Packers will host the Rams once again this season, with this marquee matchup taking place in Week 15. It’ll be a Monday night game on Dec. 19, which is sure to come with frigid temperatures.

The Packers will host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football in Week 15 (Dec. 19), per source. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2022

Week 16 vs. Broncos

The NFL already confirmed that the Rams and Broncos will meet on Christmas Day, one of three games on Christmas this year. It’ll be Russell Wilson’s first game against the Rams as a member of the Broncos, renewing his rivalry with Los Angeles.

1

1