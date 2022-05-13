Rams 2022 schedule: Game-by-game score predictions

The Los Angeles Rams have won at least 10 games in four of their last five seasons under Sean McVay. They’ve reached the Super Bowl twice, winning it last season over the Cincinnati Bengals.

What does the 2022 season hold for the Rams? Is another double-digit-win season in the cards?

After seeing the way this team came together late last season, there’s no reason to think they can’t win at least 11 or 12 games, despite having the hardest schedule in the NFL.

With the schedule now released, we went game by game and predicted the final score of each Rams matchup. In the end, we had them finishing with the same record as last season, which will have them in position for another Super Bowl run.

Week 1 vs. Bills

Score prediction: Win, 31-28

This won’t be an easy game for the Rams, but it’s one I expect them to win at home to get the season off to a good start. Jalen Ramsey will limit Stefon Diggs, and Matthew Stafford will take advantage of an inexperienced cornerback group outside of Tre’Davious White.

Week 2 vs. Falcons

Score prediction: Win, 34-18

This is the easiest game on Los Angeles’ schedule. The Falcons are weak at quarterback, have very few playmakers on offense and haven’t finished inside the top 20 in points or yards allowed since 2017. The Rams will win this one easily.

Week 3 at Cardinals

Score prediction: Win, 28-21

With DeAndre Hopkins getting served a six-game suspension, the Rams will avoid facing him in their first meeting of the season in Week 3. That’s a huge plus for them because as we saw late last season, the Cardinals offense was vastly weaker without him lining up at wide receiver. I think they’ll win this game, and maybe even with ease.

Week 4 at 49ers

Score prediction: Loss, 23-21

It’s hard to see the Rams sweeping the 49ers after they lost six straight regular-season games to San Francisco the last three years. However, I don’t expect the 49ers to come out and punch the Rams in the mouth the way they have in the past. It’ll be a close game, but San Francisco pulls out the victory late at Levi’s Stadium.

Story continues

Week 5 vs. Cowboys

Score prediction: Win, 27-24

The Cowboys benefit from playing in a weaker division, but they’ll face a real test against the Rams next season. Aaron Donald will get to Dak Prescott a few times against the Cowboys’ weaker interior offensive line, keeping Dallas in check and leaving the door open for a dramatic finish in the fourth quarter.

Week 6 vs. Panthers

Score prediction: Win, 30-20

Carolina should be better than it was last season now that Christian McCaffrey is back, but the Rams should still be overwhelming favorites in this one – especially being at home with the Panthers needing to travel across the country. The Rams don’t have many favorable games on their schedule, so they must take advantage of this game.

Week 8 vs. 49ers

Score prediction: Win, 21-17

The Rams will need to be physical and attack the 49ers in this game, setting the tone in the trenches. If they do that, they’ll come away with a win over their rivals at home. Assuming Trey Lance is the starting quarterback, the Rams will have to be aware of his mobility, similar to the way they needed to be with Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson.

Week 9 at Buccaneers

Score prediction: Win, 27-26

Can the Rams keep their winning streak against Tom Brady alive? He hasn’t beaten the Rams since he joined the Buccaneers, losing all three contests against Los Angeles since 2020 – including last year’s divisional round matchup in Tampa Bay. The Rams will knock off Brady’s Bucs again on the road, albeit in dramatic fashion.

Week 10 vs. Cardinals

Score prediction: Win, 26-24

This time, Hopkins will be back, and he’ll have had time to get back up to speed with the offense after serving his suspension. But even with Hopkins on the field, I think the Rams sweep the Cardinals once again, which would be the fifth time in six seasons. Los Angeles is just the more complete team, and they’ve always had a good plan for Kyler Murray.

Week 11 at Saints

Score prediction: Loss, 20-17

If you don’t think the Saints are going to be competitive next season with Jameis Winston at quarterback, consider this: they beat the Packers and Patriots last season, and swept the Buccaneers for the second year in a row. The Rams could have trouble with New Orleans’ defense and the crowd at the Superdome.

Week 12 at Chiefs

Score prediction: Loss, 31-29

Even without Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs are a terrifying team. And to make matters worse, the Rams have to face them at Arrowhead Stadium. It won’t be the 54-51 shootout we had in 2018, but this should be a high-scoring game – one the Rams come out on the losing end of.

Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Score prediction: Win, 27-20

Gone are the days of the Seahawks being one of the toughest teams to beat in the NFC West. This year, they look like the worst in the division. The Rams have had their number for years and they should win comfortably at home – assuming Drew Lock is indeed their starting quarterback.

Week 14 vs. Raiders

Score prediction: Win, 30-27

The Raiders reloaded this offseason by signing Chandler Jones and acquiring Davante Adams from the Packers after hiring Josh McDaniels as their head coach. They look like one of the better teams in a very competitive AFC, but the Rams still have an edge with their secondary and at quarterback. That’ll be the difference in this game.

Week 15 at Packers

Score prediction: Loss, 24-23

It’s never, ever easy to beat the Packers at Lambeau Field, let alone in December on Monday Night Football. There’s no doubt the Rams have the edge defensively with their secondary against the Packers’ weakened receiving corps after trading away Davante Adams, but Aaron Rodgers is the great equalizer, and he always seems to find a way to beat the Rams one way or another.

Week 16 vs. Broncos

Score prediction: Win, 24-20

Russell Wilson probably didn’t ask to face Aaron Donald and the Rams on his Christmas list, but that’s exactly what he got – and he’s not going to enjoy it. The Rams will make life difficult for Wilson, as they often do, and beat the former Seahawks quarterback at home.

Week 17 at Chargers

Score prediction: Loss, 27-24

As fun as the Chargers were last year, they’ll probably be even better in 2022 with J.C. Jackson, Khalil Mack and Sebastian Joseph-Day coming aboard. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if the Chargers win the AFC West and go on to reach the Super Bowl, because this team has all the talent it needs to make a deep run. In this battle for L.A., the Rams will lose a close one to Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Week 18 at Seahawks

Score prediction: Win, 24-21

Going up to Seattle won’t be as daunting as it usually is without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner on the other side. This one should be slightly closer than the Rams’ home matchup with the Seahawks, just because of Seattle’s home-field advantage, but I still expect Los Angeles to take care of business on the road.

Final record: 12-5

1

1