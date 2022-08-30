Rams 2022 roster cuts tracker

The Los Angeles Rams have begun trimming their roster down to 53 players ahead of today’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, and while they’re taking things a bit slower than other teams, it’s likely because of the tough decisions they’re facing.

The Rams’ moves have begun, and we’ll be tracking all of their cuts here until they’re down to just 53 players.

S Dan Isom (waived)

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Isom was a reserve safety, signing with the Rams as an undrafted rookie this year. The team would like him back on the practice squad, however.

