Rams 2022 NFL mock draft: Post-combine edition

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine has come to a close in Indianapolis and there were plenty of standout performances. Some prospects were able to improve their draft stock ahead of next month’s draft, while others may have put a dent in their outlook with poor testing numbers.

For the Los Angeles Rams, they have made it a common trend for Sean McVay and Les Snead to stay home instead of attending the combine. Even though the Rams don’t send their head coach and general manager to watch the incoming prospects, they still have their eyes on guys they’ll want to add in the 2022 NFL draft.

Before we get into my updated mock draft for after the combine, you can check out my pre-combine mock draft here so you can see the changes that took place between then and now. And as a reminder, I used The Draft Network’s mock draft machine to compile my mock draft.

Round 3, Pick 103: Cole Strange (IOL, Chattanooga)

Among the interior offensive linemen at the combine, Strange out of Chattanooga garnered the attention of the onlookers in Indianapolis. Strange notably ran a 5.03 40-yard dash (6th best among IOL), 31 reps on the bench press (3rd best among IOL), a 10-foot broad jump (best among IOL), and a 7.44 three-cone drill (4th best among IOL).

Strange’s athleticism in the interior is something that should interest the Rams should he make it to them at pick No. 103 in the third round, especially if Brian Allen and/or Austin Corbett depart in free agency.

Round 4, Pick 141: Max Mitchell (OT, Louisiana)

Mitchell was my choice for the Rams in the fourth round in my pre-combine mock draft and he remains here after the combine. Despite running a 5.32 40-yard dash and producing a forgettable 8.09 three-cone drill, Mitchell still fits what Los Angeles is looking for in an offensive tackle.

Andrew Whitworth and Joseph Noteboom have uncertain futures for the Rams, making Mitchell a candidate to be selected in the fourth round. Dare Rosenthal is another name to keep an eye on if he falls to Los Angeles.

Round 5, Pick 174: D'Marco Jackson (LB, Appalachian State)

The Rams would be wise to find a replacement for Troy Reeder this offseason. Ernest Jones showed promise as a rookie in 2021 and Los Angeles needs another inside linebacker to pair with Jones for next season.

Jackson out of Appalachian State would be a solid choice for the Rams in the fifth round following his solid showing at the combine. Jackson posted a 4.55 40-yard dash (8th best among ILBs) and a 10’5″ broad jump (11th best among ILBs).

Round 6, Pick 209: Isaac Taylor-Stuart (CB, USC)

The cornerback position is another one that the Rams will likely prioritize this offseason. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Los Angeles address cornerback earlier in the draft, especially to ensure they get someone like Taylor-Stuart.

Taylor-Stuart, who played collegiately at USC, may not make it to pick No. 209 due to his performance at the combine. The former Trojan recorded a solid 4.42 40-yard dash (13th among CBs) and he excels in man-coverage, which could come in handy if Darious Williams leaves in free agency for the Rams.

Round 6, Pick 210: Luke Fortner (IOL, Kentucky)

Having some familiarity on the offensive line can be crucial and with Liam Coen being the Rams’ new offensive coordinator, bringing in an offensive lineman that is comfortable in his system could be beneficial. Luke Fortner could address Los Angeles’ need in the interior and his development could be expedited due to his previous experience with Coen.

In Indianapolis, Fortner didn’t wow anyone with his 5.21 40-yard dash or his 7.75 three-cone drill, but he is an experienced interior lineman that could provide depth at multiple positions for the Rams.

Round 6, Pick 212: Amaré Barno (Edge, Virginia Tech)

One of the standouts among the edge rushers at the combine was Amaré Barno out of Virginia Tech. Barno showcased his blazing speed and athleticism with his 4.36 40-yard dash (fastest among edge rushers) and his 37-inch vertical (6th best among edge rushers).

Despite being a raw pass rusher, I’d be surprised if Barno’s athletic skill set allows him to fall to the sixth round to the Rams. But once I saw him still available, there was no chance I was passing on Barno’s potential upside off of the edge.

Round 7, Pick 235: Tre Turner (WR, Virginia Tech)

Under McVay, the Rams have taken at least one running back or wide receiver in every draft. McVay realizes the importance of having depth at the skill positions, and with Los Angeles being deep at running back, I’d be shocked if the Rams don’t take a wideout in the 2022 NFL draft.

Tre Turner would be a viable choice for Los Angeles in the seventh round out of Virginia Tech due to his versatility to win in a variety of ways. The Rams have shown they aren’t dependent on wide receivers being athletically gifted as Turner ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and had a forgettable 27-inch vertical jump at the combine.

Round 7, Pick 250: Zyon McCollum (CB, Sam Houston State)

There are always a few players that put their name on the map at the combine and it’s safe to say that Zyon McCollum did just that. The Sam Houston State product ran a blazing 4.33 40-yard dash (3rd best among CBs), a 39.5-inch vertical jump (2nd best among CBs), and an 11-foot broad jump (best among CBs).

Taking multiple cornerbacks should be an option for the Rams and getting a superb athlete like McCollum could pay dividends.

