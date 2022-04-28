Rams 2022 NFL draft hub: Full list of picks, positions of need, top 50 prospects and more

The fun begins tonight with Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft, which the Los Angeles Rams will not be participating in. Instead, they can watch highlights of Matthew Stafford winning them a Super Bowl after they acquired the quarterback in a blockbuster trade last offseason.

But that doesn’t mean the Rams are skipping the draft altogether. They’ll join the madness on Friday night with the 104th overall pick in the third round before making another seven picks on Saturday.

To get you ready for this weekend’s festivities, this draft hub has everything you need – from the Rams’ list of picks to the top 50 prospects they could target.

Full list of Rams' picks

The Rams currently hold eight picks in the draft, seven of which will be on Day 3. There’s always a chance they’ll trade back from at least one of those spots, attempting to acquire more picks to fill out their roster.

Below is the full list of their picks as things stand right now.

Round 3: No. 104*

Round 4: No. 142*

Round 5: No. 175

Round 6: No. 211*

Round 6: No. 212*

Round 6: No. 218*

Round 7: No. 238 (from MIA)

Round 7: No. 253

Positions of need

Looking at the Rams’ roster, there aren’t many glaring holes. They need some pass-rush help, as well as depth in the secondary at both cornerback and safety. And after losing Austin Corbett, they need a replacement at guard.

Other than that, the Rams can pretty much draft the best player that falls to them – with the exception of a quarterback, which they do not need.

Edge rusher Cornerback Guard Safety Defensive line Offensive tackle Tight end Punter Wide receiver Inside linebacker

Top 10 prospects for Rams

The Rams should have their eyes on a handful of prospects who they expect to be there at No. 104, including some starting-caliber cornerbacks and edge rushers.

Below are the top-10 prospects from our Rams Big Board, which is a ranking of the 50 best players for Los Angeles to consider drafting this weekend.

CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA OLB Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma OLB Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina CB Marcus Jones, Houston CB Coby Bryant Cincinnati G/C Cole Strange, Chattanooga G Dylan Parham, Memphis G/C Luke Fortner, Kentucky OL Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan

For the full top-50, click the link below.

Prospect profiles

For a more in-depth breakdown of some prospects the Rams could end up drafting, our own Skyler Carlin put together profiles on 28 players at Los Angeles’ positions of need.

You can find the complete list of prospects at the link below, which will give you some background on potential future Rams.

Targets in each round

While there’s a lot of focus on who the Rams will pick at No. 104, their draft haul spans from Round 3-7, so there are plenty of other names to know. Here are five prospects at key positions of need that the Rams could select, one in each round from the third to the seventh.

Mock drafts

A staple of draft season is, of course, the mock draft. We at Rams Wire put together a few throughout the pre-draft process, but here are our latest seven-round projections for the Rams.

Cameron DaSilva’s final mock

Skyler Carlin’s final mock

Trade value chart

The chart below shows the value of every pick in the 2022 NFL draft, including the eight selections held by the Rams. It can be useful when gauging what the Rams might get in return for a trade down from the third round – or any other selection, for that matter.

