Rams 2022 free agency tracker: Signings, cuts, restructures and rumors

The free agency frenzy has already begun with teams agreeing to contracts with some key players on Monday. The Los Angeles Rams aren’t expected to be major players in the market this year, but they will still make a push to re-sign many of their own free agents.

This tracker will be updated throughout the free agency period, keeping tabs on all of the signings, cuts and restructures by the Rams, as well as the many rumors that are flying around.

Rams free agents

Odell Beckham Jr.: TBD Von Miller: TBD Darious Williams: TBD Sony Michel: TBD Sebastian Joseph-Day: TBD Brian Allen: TBD Austin Corbett: TBD Matt Gay (RFA): TBD Joseph Noteboom: Re-signing with Rams Johnny Mundt: TBD Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: TBD Troy Reeder: Not tendered Dont’e Deayon: TBD Travin Howard (RFA): TBD Brandon Powell: TBD Buddy Howell: TBD Coleman Shelton (RFA): TBD Jamil Demby (RFA): TBD John Wolford (ERFA): TBD

Rumors

Darious Williams expected to leave Rams

The Patriots and Jaguars are already sniffing around Williams, who’s expected to leave the Rams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Jaguars are considered strong contenders for the CB.

The Patriots are also expected to be interested in Williams.

Keep an eye on the #Patriots as a possible landing spot for Rams free agent CB Darious Williams. Versatile Super Bowl champion. New England poised to possibly lose J.C. Jackson to the open market.#nfl #freeagency pic.twitter.com/k0gads5rRI — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) March 14, 2022

Signings

LT Joseph Noteboom

The Rams agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension with Noteboom, a contract that carries a max value of $47.5 million. Noteboom gets $25 million guaranteed, too.

Cuts

The Rams have not made any cuts yet, but they must get under the salary cap by March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, so there could be a player or two released before then.

Restructures

The Rams will probably restructure at least a few contracts this offseason, needing cap space. Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd are two candidates, as is Cooper Kupp.

No players have had their contracts restructured yet, however.

