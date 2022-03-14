Rams 2022 free agency tracker: Signings, cuts, restructures and rumors

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
The free agency frenzy has already begun with teams agreeing to contracts with some key players on Monday. The Los Angeles Rams aren’t expected to be major players in the market this year, but they will still make a push to re-sign many of their own free agents.

This tracker will be updated throughout the free agency period, keeping tabs on all of the signings, cuts and restructures by the Rams, as well as the many rumors that are flying around.

Rams free agents

  1. Odell Beckham Jr.: TBD

  2. Von Miller: TBD

  3. Darious Williams: TBD

  4. Sony Michel: TBD

  5. Sebastian Joseph-Day: TBD

  6. Brian Allen: TBD

  7. Austin Corbett: TBD

  8. Matt Gay (RFA): TBD

  9. Joseph Noteboom: Re-signing with Rams

  10. Johnny Mundt: TBD

  11. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: TBD

  12. Troy Reeder: Not tendered

  13. Dont’e Deayon: TBD

  14. Travin Howard (RFA): TBD

  15. Brandon Powell: TBD

  16. Buddy Howell: TBD

  17. Coleman Shelton (RFA): TBD

  18. Jamil Demby (RFA): TBD

  19. John Wolford (ERFA): TBD

Rumors

Darious Williams expected to leave Rams

The Patriots and Jaguars are already sniffing around Williams, who’s expected to leave the Rams, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The Jaguars are considered strong contenders for the CB.

The Patriots are also expected to be interested in Williams.

Signings

LT Joseph Noteboom

The Rams agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension with Noteboom, a contract that carries a max value of $47.5 million. Noteboom gets $25 million guaranteed, too.

Cuts

The Rams have not made any cuts yet, but they must get under the salary cap by March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, so there could be a player or two released before then.

Restructures

The Rams will probably restructure at least a few contracts this offseason, needing cap space. Jalen Ramsey and Leonard Floyd are two candidates, as is Cooper Kupp.

No players have had their contracts restructured yet, however.

