Rams 2022 free agency preview: Brian Allen should be a priority for LA

The Rams’ offensive line could undergo some serious changes this offseason. Andrew Whitworth might retire, and Austin Corbett and Brian Allen are both pending free agents – as is Whitworth’s most logical replacement, Joseph Noteboom.

Allen turned in a solid season in 2021 and should now be a priority in free agency for the Rams. While not necessarily the best center in the league, he is among the top 15 players at his position and was selected as a Pro Bowl alternate this year.

Will the Rams bring him back or let their homegrown center walk in free agency?

2021 stats

20 games (including postseason)

567 pass-block snaps

5 sacks allowed

3 hits allowed

20 pressures allowed

PFF grade: 80.2 overall (87.4 run blocking, 63.5 pass blocking)

Analysis

Allen was the starting center in 2019 but really struggled before injuring his knee. After recovering in 2020, he was promoted to starting center again last season, replacing Austin Blythe.

While there were major concerns about his level of play heading into the regular season, Allen proved to be an upgrade over Blythe, especially in the running game. Despite being undersized for the position, Allen held his own against bigger, powerful nose tackles.

He never had a game with a grade lower than 50.0 at Pro Football Focus, and never allowed more than four pressures in a single game. He was a pleasant surprise for the Rams, stepping up in a big way.

Rams depth chart

Starter Backup C Coleman Shelton Drake Jackson

Positional need: High

We’ve seen in the last five years just how important the center position is in the Rams offense. The Rams were great when John Sullivan played well, struggled when Allen couldn’t hold up in 2019 and excelled again this season with steady play in the middle from Allen.

It’s one of the most important positions on the field and though the Rams never really prioritize it, they should realize just how essential it is to have a reliable player in the middle of the offensive line. Coleman Shelton is a nice fall-back plan to have, but Allen is still the better player.

Prediction: Signs 3-year, $21 million extension with Rams

The Rams put their faith in Allen last season and he delivered with an excellent performance from start to finish. Now that he’s set to be a free agent, the Rams should reward him with a multi-year extension to remain in Los Angeles, keeping him in Kevin Carberry’s group after a great season.

Allen will have his suitors in free agency, and deserves to be courted by many teams. But I think the Rams will make his return a priority and ensure he doesn’t get away in free agency.

