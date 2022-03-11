Rams 2022 free agency preview: With depth at TE, will Johnny Mundt be back in LA?

Tight end is a position that’s been owned by Tyler Higbee, especially since Gerald Everett’s departure. He’s done an excellent job as the starting tight end, rarely coming off the field.

Johnny Mundt has been a solid backup when needed, especially as a blocker, but is there still room for him on the 53-man roster next year with Kendall Blanton and Brycen Hopkins showing potential last season?

The Rams have a decision to make with Mundt, who was a restricted free agent last year but will now hit unrestricted free agency if the Rams don’t sign him before Wednesday.

2021 stats

6 games

1 catch (1 target)

9 yards

PFF grade: 64.7 overall (75.8 pass blocking, 71.0 run blocking)

Analysis

Mundt suffered a torn ACL in October, which limited him to only six games. He was the No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee and though he didn’t do much as a receiver, he was an effective blocker – one of the Rams’ best, actually.

He earned a 75.8 pass blocking grade from Pro Football Focus and had a 71.0 run blocking grade, which was primarily what he was used for not, catching passes. In the last four years combined, he has just 10 receptions for 93 yards.

Rams depth chart

Starter Backup TE1 Tyler Higbee Brycen Hopkins TE2 Kendall Blanton Kyle Markway

Positional need: Low

Tight end isn’t a very high priority this offseason so long as Higbee is back and healthy. He’s going to be their every-down tight end no matter what, and even though the Rams would like to run more 12 personnel and two-tight end sets, they have Blanton and Hopkins who proved to be effective as a No. 2 tight end.

The Rams could easily have success at tight end just with Higbee, Blanton and Hopkins, as well as Jacob Harris – who’s going to play receiver – also potentially lining up at tight end if needed.

Prediction: Signs 2-year, $3 million extension with Rams

The Rams like Mundt a lot and Sean McVay called his loss last season a big blow to the offense – which it was for a while. They missed his ability as a blocker and it led to some inefficiency in the running game when the Rams tried to run it outside.

As good as their depth is at tight end, they could use Mundt back for his blocking. Neither Hopkins nor Blanton are particularly good blockers, so Mundt would at least bring some ability in that department.

