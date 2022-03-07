Rams 2022 free agency preview: Will Von Miller run it back in LA?

Von Miller was unexpectedly traded to the Rams in November, ending his time in Denver after 10 seasons. It was a bittersweet moment for the future Hall of Famer, but the end result was unquestionably sweet.

He won his second Super Bowl, helping the Rams beat the Bengals last month. And now, he’ll hit free agency for the first time in his career – assuming the Rams don’t sign him to an extension beforehand.

So will he stay or will he go? It’s a tough question to answer given the market Miller will have, but there’s certainly interest in a reunion.

2021 stats

With Broncos (7 games)

5 sacks

7 tackles for a loss

9 QB hits

19 tackles

With Rams (12 games)

9 sacks

18 tackles for a loss

14 QB hits

45 tackles

PFF grade (overall): 91.2

Analysis

Miller was one of the most important players during the Rams’ Super Bowl run. He had four sacks in the postseason, including two in the Super Bowl against the Bengals. He didn’t even need to play every snap in order to make his presence felt, either; he played 79% of the Rams’ snaps in the regular season.

Miller had at least three pressures in each of his last six games with the Rams, consistently rushing the quarterback off the edge opposite Leonard Floyd. He took full advantage of the one-on-one opportunities he got from playing alongside Aaron Donald and Floyd, dominating opposing tackles outside.

Defenses can never have enough edge rushers and the Rams proved that this past season after adding Miller. And what Miller did was make it very clear that he’s nowhere near the end of his career after putting together one of his best seasons in 2021.

He’s still one of the best pass rushers in football and is likely to remain among the top guys for at least another year or two.

Rams depth chart

Starter Backup OLB1 Leonard Floyd Terrell Lewis OLB2 Justin Hollins Chris Garrett

Positional need: High

Floyd will be back in 2022, that much we know. But beyond Floyd, there isn’t a clear-cut starter on the other side, nor a very good rotation of pass rushers overall. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is a pending free agent, Terrell Lewis went from starter to healthy scratch, Justin Hollins is a good run defender but only an average pass rusher, and Chris Garrett can’t be counted on to take the second-year leap.

So, yeah. The Rams need edge rushers – and probably still will even if they bring back Miller. Donald and Floyd can’t do everything themselves, and not having another quality starter on the other side at outside linebacker will lead to plenty of double teams for both players.

Prediction: Signs one-year, $14 million deal elsewhere

Miller will have his suitors if he reaches free agency, which will be the first time he hits the market in his career. The Rams aren’t going to let him get away that easily, but competing with teams that are flush with cap space will be a challenge.

He’s at the point in his career when winning championships could be prioritized over cashing in with a huge multi-year contract, which keeps the Rams in the running for him this offseason. He loved playing with Donald and if he returns, Los Angeles has a great shot to win another ring next season.

However, there will be opportunities to win a ring and make more money than he would with the Rams, and he could choose one of those over L.A.

