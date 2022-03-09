Rams 2022 free agency preview: Room for Sebastian Joseph-Day in LA?

The defensive line was a major strength of the Rams last season, as it has been for years. Even with Michael Brockers leaving via trade, the Rams’ defensive front was absolutely dominant, both against the run and the pass.

Sebastian Joseph-Day was a big part of that early in the season but a torn pec forced him to miss 13 of the Rams’ 21 games, including the postseason. It was the worst possible time for Joseph-Day to suffer a significant injury, with free agency looming this year.

Will he be back in Los Angeles for another Super Bowl run next season or will he find a better situation elsewhere?

2021 stats

8 games (including postseason)

38 tackles (3 for a loss)

3.0 sacks

5 QB hits

15 QB pressures

PFF grade: 61.5

Analysis

It was a disappointing season for Joseph-Day, and not because he struggled when he was on the field. The problem was that he only played eight games. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle in November after playing just seven games and returned for one last game in the Super Bowl – though he only played three snaps in the win over the Bengals.

Joseph-Day was effective when he was on the field, making 22 stops against the run in those eight games. He did miss four tackles, which is more than he would like to have, but Joseph-Day was an important run stopper in the middle of the defensive line.

He improved as a pass rusher, too, recording a career-best three sacks in only seven regular-season games. Nose tackles don’t often provide much as pass rushers, but Joseph-Day definitely does – and he’ll only keep getting better in that department, too.

Rams depth chart

Positional need: Medium

The defensive line isn’t necessarily a pressing need for the Rams this offseason. They’re likely to have all three starters back from last season’s Super Bowl run, assuming Donald doesn’t retire.

Gaines proved to be a slight upgrade over Joseph-Day at nose tackle, and Robinson dominated down the stretch at defensive end. If the Rams can bring back that trio along the defensive line, they’ll be in great shape. It was one of the best units in football, even without Joseph-Day.

They’d probably love to have Joseph-Day back to join the rotation at both defensive end and nose tackle, giving Robinson and Gaines a breather and keeping everyone fresh, but for the price, that may not be doable.

Prediction: Signs 3-year, $27 million deal elsewhere

Joseph-Day has exceeded all expectations as a former sixth-round pick, becoming an integral part of the defense after redshirting his rookie year. He’s started 38 games in the last three years and only got better with each passing season.

Yet, as impressive as he’s been, the balance between positional need and cost may not allow Joseph-Day to remain with the Rams. They’d be better off using their resources elsewhere, banking on their younger, unproven players (Brown III, Brown IV, Copeland) to step up in larger roles next season – similar to the way they did with Joseph-Day in 2019 after letting Ndamukong Suh leave.

I think Joseph-Day will find a better opportunity and more money elsewhere.

