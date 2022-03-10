Rams 2022 free agency preview: Matt Gay’s return should be a no-brainer

The Rams have a lot of tough decisions to make in free agency this year. Von Miller, Odell Beckham Jr. and Brian Allen are all free agents, and they’ll be sure to draw interest on the open market.

However, Matt Gay should be a no-brainer for the Rams. He’s a restricted free agent and will be easy to keep in Los Angeles, either by tendering him or signing him to a multi-year extension – which he deserves.

2021 stats

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

21 games (including postseason)

40-for-44 on field goal attempts

59-for-60 on PATs

Long FG of 55 yards

81 touchbacks on 25 kickoffs

Analysis

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Rams struggled to find any reliability at kicker after letting Greg Zuerlein go prior to the 2020 season, but after cycling through several options, they found Gay. He’s turned into one of the best kickers in the NFL, earning his first Pro Bowl selection this season.

He made 94.1% of his field goal attempts in the regular season and only missed one PAT, regularly coming through for the Rams. In his two seasons with Los Angeles, he made 46 of 50 field goal attempts during the regular season and made 64 of 65 PATs.

Gay became an absolute stud with the Rams, performing even better than Zuerlein did in his final season with Los Angeles. The Rams can’t afford to let him walk in free agency, especially being a restricted free agent.

Positional need: Medium

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kicker might not be the most important position on the team, but having a reliable guy who can deliver in the 40-plus-yard range is critical – and that’s exactly what Gay has done with the Rams. From 40 yards and beyond the last two years, Gay has made 18 of his 21 attempts during the regular season.

Those are valuable points on the board, especially in critical games late in the year and in the postseason.

Prediction: Rams place 2nd-round tender on Gay

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Gay is a restricted free agent so he can be retained by the Rams fairly easily. They can use one of three tenders on him to bring him back for one season at a guaranteed amount.

First-round tender: $5.56 million

Second-round tender: $3.99 million

Original-round tender: $2.43 million

It’s unlikely the Rams will tender him at a first-round level because no team is going to give up a first-round pick to sign him as a free agent. Also, $5.56 million would make Gay the highest-paid kicker in the NFL by $560,000.

The second-round tender makes much more sense, giving Gay about $4 million for one season. That would put him 12th among all kickers, and while he deserves more than that, the Rams could always give him a long-term extension worth more this offseason or next.

1

1