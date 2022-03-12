Rams 2022 free agency preview: Joseph Noteboom is ideal heir at LT

Joseph Noteboom was drafted in 2018 to be the Rams’ starting left tackle after Andrew Whitworth retires. When they made that pick, they probably didn’t expect Whitworth to stick around as long as he has, but they’re not going to complain about keeping their stud left tackle in Los Angeles for five years.

After being a swing tackle and guard for the Rams, Noteboom is now scheduled to be a free agent and could command a contract fit for a starting left tackle. The Rams will have some competition for Noteboom in free agency, but they shouldn’t let him get away.

2021 stats

17 games played, 3 starts (including postseason)

85 pass blocking snaps, 89 run blocking snaps

1 sack allowed

1 hit allowed

3 pressures allowed

PFF grade: 76.0 overall (76.1 pass blocking, 70.3 run blocking)

Analysis

Noteboom has done a little bit of everything for the Rams in the last three years. He’s been a starter at left guard, filled in for Andrew Whitworth at left tackle, replaced Rob Havenstein at right tackle for one game and come onto the field as the sixth offensive lineman.

He clearly has some great versatility, though it’s become obvious that his best fit is at left tackle over any other position. He actually played really well there in the last few seasons when Whitworth was out, seeing very little drop-off in pass protection.

He wasn’t as physical or dominant in the running game as Whitworth, but Noteboom has the mobility and technique to thrive as a pass blocker on the edge – which is one of the most important position on the field.

Rams depth chart

Starter Backup Reserve Reserve LT Andrew Whitworth Alaric Jackson Chandler Brewer Max Pircher

Positional need: High

If Whitworth retires, the Rams don’t have a starting-caliber left tackle on the roster. You could argue that Alaric Jackson might be up to the task eventually, but not yet.

That makes left tackle a massive position of need for the Rams. It’s why Noteboom should be a priority in free agency. He’s young but not completely unproven or inexperienced. The Rams know him better than anyone else, and they saw potential in him as their future left tackle when he was drafted in 2018.

Prediction: Signs 3-year, $24 million extension with Rams

Teams called the Rams inquiring about a potential trade for Noteboom last year but Les Snead shut them down. That’s telling. The Rams love the potential Noteboom possesses at left tackle and because he hasn’t been a full-time starter yet, he’s not going to land a lucrative contract that makes him one of the higher-paid players at his position.

That benefits the Rams because they should be able to re-sign him for a reasonable price, given their current cap situation. I think they’ll make him a priority and find a way to bring him back.

