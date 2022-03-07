Rams 2022 free agency preview: Odell Beckham Jr. should stay in LA

Less than two weeks after the Rams acquired Von Miller in a trade with the Broncos, they made a second big splash. They signed Odell Beckham Jr. following his release from the Browns.

Some questioned his fit in Los Angeles and the Rams’ decision to sign the polarizing receiver, but his impact on the offense was evident rather quickly. He brought speed to the Rams, as well as excellent ball skills, particularly in the red zone.

Beckham looked like the player everyone was wowed by when he was in New York, proving that he’s not yet past his prime. Unfortunately, he has a new hurdle to overcome after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl, which could sideline him for about half the season.

As a pending free agent, the Rams (and other suitors) must take that into account. So will he be back in L.A. or will he look for a fresh start elsewhere?

We kick off our 2022 free agency preview series with Beckham, one of the Rams’ top priorities.

2021 stats

Odell Beckham Jr.

With Browns (6 games)

34 targets

17 catches

232 yards

0 TDs

With Rams (12 games)

74 targets

48 catches

593 yards

7 TDs

PFF grade (overall): 74.8

Analysis

Beckham wasn’t much of a factor with the Browns, being limited to less than three catches and 40 yards per game in Cleveland this past season. The play of Baker Mayfield didn’t help, as he regularly missed the receiver down the field.

However, with the Rams, Beckham looked like his old self. He generated a ton of separation from defenders, which gave Matthew Stafford big windows to throw into. According to Pro Football Focus, Stafford had a passer rating of 127.8 when targeting Beckham.

Odell Beckham Jr. passer rating when targeted 🟢 On the Rams – 127.8

🟢 On the Giants – 108.7

🔴 On the Browns – 75.1 pic.twitter.com/sGPm1qpiEn — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) February 25, 2022

He was in for a huge day in the Super Bowl – something Sean McVay said himself – before injuring his knee, having already caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown before halftime. The Rams still managed to beat the Bengals, but they may not have if it wasn’t for Beckham; they may not have even reached the Super Bowl if they didn’t sign the talented wide receiver.

Beckham not only excels on crossing routes and picking up yardage after the catch, but he’s a downfield threat and an outstanding red zone weapon with his ball skills – something the Rams’ receivers lack a bit. He brings a different flavor to a receiving corps that has a lot of similarities from one player to the next.

Rams' depth chart

Positional need: Low

Wide receiver isn’t a huge priority for the Rams. They have Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek and even Jacob Harris who all could contribute next season.

They don’t need to add another receiver or two. However, we saw the impact that Beckham had last season, and he’s a clear upgrade over Jefferson as the third receiver alongside Kupp and Woods. We didn’t even get the chance to see Beckham, Woods and Kupp play together, which would put a ton of stress on the defense.

What does make wideout a bigger priority is the combination of Kupp and Woods’ injury histories, and the lack of experience behind them. Atwell has shown nothing in the NFL, Skowronek struggled with drops and consistency and Harris is still a raw player who’s trying to make it at wideout in a tight end’s body.

Prediction: Signs 2-year, $25 million extension with Rams

It would make a lot of sense for Beckham to stay in Los Angeles. He loves the city and there are marketing/endorsement opportunities that come with playing in Southern California that he may not get in other areas of the country.

He also has a strong relationship with McVay, which even predates his time with the Rams. McVay has said publicly many times how much he loves Beckham and respects him not only as a player, but as a person, fully embracing the personality and fire that comes with having the electric receiver on the team.

Beckham may not be the No. 1 receiver with the Rams and he probably won’t see 10 targets a game, but Los Angeles might be his best opportunity to win another ring next season.

Considering he’s expected to miss about half the season, staying in Los Angeles would allow him to rehab with a team he’s familiar with in an offense he has experience in.

That carries value, and the Rams would likely want to give him a multi-year deal that allows him to stay in L.A. beyond 2022. I could see a two-year deal worth about $11-13 million per year.

