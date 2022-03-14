Rams 2022 free agency hub: Targets, predictions, salary cap update and more

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
In this article:
Free agency is just about here, with the legal tampering period beginning on Monday. Teams will be able to talk to agents and negotiate contracts of pending free agents, but they can’t officially sign until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

This hub will be your guide to free agency for the Los Angeles Rams as they progress through the offseason.

List of free agents

  1. Odell Beckham Jr.

  2. Von Miller

  3. Darious Williams

  4. Sony Michel

  5. Sebastian Joseph-Day

  6. Brian Allen

  7. Austin Corbett

  8. Matt Gay (RFA)

  9. Joseph Noteboom

  10. Johnny Mundt

  11. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

  12. Troy Reeder

  13. Dont’e Deayon

  14. Travin Howard (RFA)

  15. Brandon Powell

  16. Buddy Howell

  17. Coleman Shelton (RFA)

  18. Jamil Demby (RFA)

  19. John Wolford (ERFA)

Salary cap update: $20.27 million over the cap

The Rams are currently over the salary cap by $20.27 million, according to OverTheCap.com. They need to get under the cap by March 16 at 4 p.m. ET, which is when the new league year begins and free agency officially opens.

As of now, they’re 31st in cap space, only ahead of the Packers.

Positions of need

  1. Left tackle

  2. Cornerback

  3. Center

  4. Guard

  5. Outside linebacker

  6. Inside linebacker

Rams’ 6 biggest needs entering 2022 offseason

Realistic free-agent targets

At every position, we selected a handful of realistic targets for the Rams to consider signing. They’re not players who are going to break the bank, and they’re exclusively outside free agents – not the Rams’ own players who are hitting the market.

Free agents the Rams could realistically target at every position

Potential cuts by Rams

The Rams don’t have many players they can cut right now to free up cap space before the new league year begins. There will be others this summer they can cut after June 1 to clear more room, but right now, there aren’t a lot of options outside of Johnny Hekker and Taylor Rapp.

Rams don’t have many potential cap casualties in 2022

Players to target at positions of need

3 moves to create $29.7 million in cap space

The Rams may not have many players they can cut, but there are contracts they can restructure to free up cap space. Here are three simple moves they can make to free up nearly $30 million in cap space.

How Rams can free up $29.7 million, get under salary cap with 3 moves

4 players to let walk

The Rams aren’t going to be able to sign everyone this offseason, so they’ll definitely have to let some of their own free agents walk. Sony Michel and Troy Reeder are two players they should pass on re-signing.

4 players the Rams should let walk in free agency this year

1

1

