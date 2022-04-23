Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Cam Taylor-Britt (CB, Nebraska)

The Los Angeles Rams have had a fantastic cornerback duo in recent years with Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams. But with Williams departing in free agency, signing a multi-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Rams could consider adding a cornerback via the 2022 NFL draft.

Behind Ramsey, the current cornerback depth chart includes Robert Rochell, David Long Jr., Grant Haley, and Tyler Hall. Due to the current state of the position, the Rams were rumored to be in the market for Stephon Gilmore, who has since signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

While the Rams could still consider bringing in a veteran defensive back (Tyrann Mathieu maybe?) after missing out on Gilmore, they’ll likely use one of their eight draft picks on a cornerback in this year’s draft. One name that has been mentioned quite a bit with the Rams ahead of the upcoming draft is Cam Taylor-Britt out of Nebraska.

Background

Before Taylor-Britt moved to the cornerback position at Nebraska, he was a standout quarterback at Park Crossing High School in Alabama. In his senior season in high school, Taylor-Britt combined for 2,496 total yards (1,466 passing yards, 1,030 rushing yards) and 30 total touchdowns (16 passing, 14 rushing).

Taylor-Britt would appear in 40 games for Nebraska, accruing 140 tackles, 22 pass breakups, five interceptions, and four forced fumbles. He saved his best for last in 2021, where he amassed career-bests in tackles (51) and pass breakups (11) while also notching one interception.

Following his superb senior season, Taylor-Britt would produce a 4.38 40-yard dash (7th among CBs), which was the only drill he took part in. He would then proceed to record a 6.93 three-cone drill and a 4.13 20-yard shuttle.

How he fits the Rams

During his tenure at Nebraska, Taylor-Britt flashed plenty of potential as an outside cornerback, mainly in zone coverage. That being said, Taylor-Britt displayed the capability of handling his own in man-coverage situations, proving that he can stay in lockstep with wide receivers when on an island.

Story continues

The Rams have multiple guys they could use at the nickel position, especially if they find a way to sign Mathieu. With Williams no longer in Los Angeles, the Rams need an outside cornerback that can hold down the fort on the opposite side of Ramsey.

Taylor-Britt figures to be a starter on the outside in the NFL that is capable of playing in multiple coverages, making him an ideal fit for the Rams.

Draft projection

Entering the 2022 NFL draft, the Rams possess eight total picks, with their first selection coming with the 104th overall pick in the third round. Given Taylor-Britt’s projection for the upcoming draft, pick No. 104 might be the only opportunity Los Angeles has to select him.

Taylor-Britt is expected to go sometime in the third round and it remains to be seen if he makes it to the Rams. Trading up for Taylor-Britt is certainly a possibility if Los Angeles views him as a prospect that they can’t afford to pass on.

If Taylor-Britt does make it to the 104th overall pick, the Rams should unquestionably consider selecting the Nebraska product. A cornerback duo of Ramsey and Taylor-Britt, with Rochell and Long behind them, could give Los Angeles a formidable secondary unit entering the 2022 campaign.

1

1