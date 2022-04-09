Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Zach Tom (T/C, Wake Forest)

The offensive line of the Los Angeles Rams had multiple question marks entering the 2021 season. Could Brian Allen prove himself to be the team’s starting center for Matthew Stafford? Would Austin Corbett and David Edwards be able to create a formidable interior duo at guard?

Those questions quickly evaporated as the offensive line of the Rams was dominant for the majority of the season en route to a Super Bowl victory. Following the team’s Super Bowl win, there will be a couple more uncertainties surrounding the offensive line with Andrew Whitworth now retired and Corbett departing in free agency.

Entering the 2022 NFL draft, Los Angeles could find themselves looking to bolster their offensive line unit for next season. At the offensive tackle position, the Rams could express interest in Zach Tom out of Wake Forest.

Background

Experience isn’t an issue for Tom as he compiled 37 starts and 48 total appearances in his four years playing at Wake Forest. Tom has made starts at left tackle and the center position, making him a prospect that teams are likely intrigued by entering the draft.

Throughout his time at Wake Forest, Tom totaled 3,107 offensive snaps and only allowed two sacks in four seasons. In his final season, Tom was given a 92.1 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus, showing the potential he has in pass protection at the next level.

Aside from his ability to play multiple positions up front, Tom caught the attention of scouts at the NFL scouting combine. Tom posted a 4.94 40-yard dash (6th among OT), a 7.32 three-cone (3rd among OT), and a 4.47 20-yard shuttle (3rd among OT).

How he fits the Rams

It remains to be seen whether Tom is viewed as an offensive tackle or a center by NFL teams. For the Rams, Tom would fit perfectly as a swing tackle that can replace Joseph Noteboom as he makes the transition to full-time starter at left tackle.

Tom is extremely athletic and is consistent with his technique in the trenches. Upon being drafted, Tom will want to improve his strength as teams will likely want him to bulk up a bit more, regardless of what position he plays.

Given Tom’s skill set, he’d ideally be drafted to a team that utilizes a zone-running scheme. Sean McVay happens to implement a zone-running scheme that could use a versatile depth option along the offensive line.

Draft projection

With Tom being a rare offensive lineman that has experience at tackle and center, there could be plenty of interest in him in the draft. That being said, he’ll need to improve his functional strength and develop his game, which is why he isn’t being talked about as an early-round pick.

In all likeliness, Tom will likely fall to the third or fourth round. The Rams have the 104th overall pick in the third round (their first pick of the draft) and the 142nd overall pick in the fourth round.

If Los Angeles wants to add Tom to their offensive line room, they could potentially need to select him in the third round because they won’t pick again until pick No. 142. There’s also the chance the Rams trade back and hope he falls to them while also acquiring more draft capital.

