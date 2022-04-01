Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Cole Strange (G/C, Chattanooga)

The 2022 NFL draft is only a few weeks away and the Los Angeles Rams won’t be making their first selection — at the earliest — until the third round. Les Snead and the Rams have shown a willingness to surrender draft capital in favor of acquiring proven talent, which led to a Super Bowl victory this past season.

Altogether, Los Angeles will have eight total picks in April’s draft, giving the team plenty of opportunities to address the remaining holes on the roster.

Throughout the offseason, it’s become apparent that the Rams will need to address the interior of their offensive line in the draft, especially after the departure of Austin Corbett in free agency. Every day leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft, I’ll be taking a look at a prospect that the Rams could target at a position of need, beginning with a few interior offensive linemen.

The first prospect I’ll be taking a look at is Cole Strange out of Chattanooga.

Background

Strange spent six years at Chattanooga and was a starter for five of them after getting an extra year of eligibility because of COVID. At the end of his collegiate career, Strange had totaled 44 starts (41 at LG, 2 at LT, and 1 at C).

While some may look at the fact that he’ll be 24 years old at the beginning of next season as a negative, he comes with plenty of experience in the trenches (Andrew Whitworth was 25 years old in his rookie season). Besides accumulating a handful of awards in college for his performance on and off the field, Strange drastically improved his draft stock at the NFL scouting combine.

Strange ran a 5.03 40-yard dash (7th among IOL), a 4.5 20-yard shuttle (4th among IOL), and 7.44 in the three-cone (4th among IOL). As a result of his outing at the scouting combine, Strange made NFL.com’s All-Combine team.

How he fits the Rams

Throughout his collegiate career, Strange showcased plenty of athleticism on the interior at Chattanooga. Strange’s ability to move with ease to convert his blocks is something that could be valuable for the Rams in Sean McVay’s wide-zone running scheme.

Even though Strange was a bit undersized as a guard earlier in college, he’s taken time to bulk up in recent years to become stronger in the interior. Los Angeles could help him get even stronger upon entering the NFL so he can improve his ability to block defenders man-on-man.

Following the loss of Corbett in free agency, the Rams could use someone to pair with David Edwards at guard. While Coleman Shelton can be a spot starter until Strange is ready to start, I believe Strange can be a long-term starter early on in his career due to the experience he compiled in college and his athletic prowess.

Draft projection

There’s no doubt that Strange drastically improved his draft stock by catching the attention of teams at the scouting combine. Most mock drafts have Strange being taken in the third or fourth round, with a chance he’s selected before the Rams make their first choice at pick No. 104.

So if he’s available — and the Rams are interested in bringing him in — they’ll likely need to take him with their first selection in the draft. Unless Los Angeles is really fond of him, it’s unlikely that they’d be willing to trade up for him, but I wouldn’t rule out anything when it comes to Snead and McVay.

If the Rams can land Strange in the third round, it would unquestionably improve the long-term outlook of the offensive line.

