Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Ty Fryfogle (WR, Indiana)

The Los Angeles Rams possess one of the best wide receiver trios in the NFL with Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson. Plus, all signs point toward Odell Beckham Jr. potentially returning to the Rams in 2022 after undergoing surgery on his torn ACL recently.

That being said, it remains to be seen if Los Angeles elects to trust Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek as depth options at the wide receiver position next season. If the Rams aren’t confident in either of them being able to contribute to the offense, then they could add a wideout in the latter portion of the 2022 NFL draft.

To complete my pre-draft profiles for wide receivers that the Rams could potentially select in the upcoming draft, I’ll be taking a look at Ty Fryfogle out of Indiana.

Background

Fryfogle spent five years at Indiana, appearing in a total of 45 games. In his second-to-last season, Fryfogle was able to haul in 37 receptions for 721 yards (19.5 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns.

While he was able to record a career-best 46 receptions in 2021, he disappointed with only 512 yards and one touchdown. He would finish his tenure at Indiana with 158 catches, 2,231 yards, and 14 touchdowns.

Upon being invited to the NFL scouting combine, Tyfrogle posted a 4.53 40-yard dash (21st among WR)and a 39-inch vertical jump (tied for 3rd among WR).

How he fits the Rams

During his time at Indiana, Fryfogle displayed an ability to make plays down the field when given the chance. Once again, he averaged 19.5 yards per reception in 2020, with most of his deep receptions coming in traffic over defenders.

Despite not being the tallest or biggest wide receiver, Fryfogle is very physical, giving him an advantage over smaller defenders. Fryfogle has strong hands, but he’ll need to improve his ability to create separation in the NFL.

Being able to learn from Kupp, Robinson, Jefferson, and potentially Beckham would work wonders for someone like Fryfogle. We’ve seen the Rams select wide receivers that aren’t considered the most athletic, however, Fryfogle would be a viable late-round option if they wanted to add some depth at the position.

Draft projection

With the draft rapidly approaching, most mock drafts have Fryfogle going in the sixth or seventh round, and some even have him going undrafted. Taking that into account, the Rams should have multiple opportunities to select Fryfogle in the backend of the draft.

If Los Angeles does express interest in drafting a wideout, they likely won’t use one of their earlier picks due to having more glaring needs. But with depth being vital at the wide receiver position, I wouldn’t rule out Sean McVay falling in love with a late-round prospect.

In the event that Fryfogle finds himself looking for a team as an undrafted free agent, the Rams should consider bringing him in to compete for a roster spot.

