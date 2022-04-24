Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Joshua Williams (CB, Fayetteville State)

The cornerback position has been a strength for the Los Angeles Rams over the past few years, especially when the team acquired Jalen Ramsey via trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Darious Williams, who has been Ramsey’s running mate on the Rams on the opposite side of the field, signed with Ramsey’s former team this offseason.

With Williams now a member of the Jaguars, the Rams could seek out a replacement in the 2022 NFL draft. As of this moment, Robert Rochell and David Long Jr. could be in store for expanded roles next season, but I’d venture to say that Los Angeles will undeniably consider selecting a cornerback in the draft.

Less than a week before the draft begins, I’ll be concluding my draft prospect profiles for the Rams, where I’ll pinpoint a few cornerbacks that they could pursue in the draft. After highlighting Cam Taylor-Britt as a potential option, Joshua Williams out of Fayetteville State could also make sense for Los Angeles.

Background

Williams has gone a bit overlooked due to attending a Division II school in Fayetteville State during his collegiate career. Despite not playing for a well-known program, Williams performed above his competition when he was on the field.

During his three years at Fayetteville State, Williams totaled 79 tackles, 22 pass breakups, and five interceptions. In his final season, Williams recorded 31 tackles, nine pass breakups, and a career-best three interceptions.

After performing well at the Senior Bowl, Williams got invited to the NFL scouting combine. Williams would post a 4.53 40-yard dash (25th among CBs) in the lone drill he participated in.

How he fits the Rams

Throughout the pre-draft process, Williams has become one of my favorite under-the-radar prospects. Williams is athletic for his size at nearly six feet, three inches, showcasing a knack to make plays on the ball when he’s targeted.

It was a rarity for Williams to be targeted in college due to his ability to shadow opposing wide receivers and prevent them from getting much separation. At Fayetteville State, he proved that he can excel in zone or man coverage, flashing plenty of talent when he was able to press wide receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Regardless of where Williams lands, he figures to be an outside cornerback that is capable of starting immediately, which would help the Rams. It will be interesting to see where Williams gets drafted in this month’s draft.

Draft projection

I’m convinced that Williams would be an early-round prospect if he attended a Division I school in college. Due to the uncertainty surrounding his ability to play against elite competition, Williams is currently projected to go in the fourth-to-fifth round range in the 2022 NFL draft.

The Rams enter the upcoming draft with eight total picks and seven of those will take place on Day 3. Of those seven picks on Day 3, only two of them are in the fourth or fifth round, so Los Angeles may need to select Williams in the fourth round if they want any chance of getting him.

While Williams didn’t play at Alabama or Georgia, he could be a mid-round gem for a team that is looking for a starting outside cornerback that can contribute immediately.

