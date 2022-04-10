Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Kellen Diesch (T, Arizona State)

The starting offensive tackles are already set in stone for the Los Angeles Rams for the 2022 season. Joseph Noteboom will replace newly-retired Andrew Whitworth at left tackle while Rob Havenstein will continue to hold down the fort at right tackle.

With Noteboom joining the starting offense, Los Angeles could use someone to operate as a swing tackle for them next season. Seeing that the Rams don’t have anyone that’s shown the capability of handling that role, they could address offensive tackle in the 2022 NFL draft.

We’ve already taken a look at a few offensive tackles that Los Angeles could target in the draft (check them out below).

The next offensive tackle that we’ll be taking a look at is Kellen Diesch out of Arizona State.

Background

Diesch began his collegiate career at Texas A&M, where he spent three seasons. After graduating and transferring to Arizona State, Diesch would spend two years with the Sun Devils, operating as the team’s starting left tackle in 17 games while never making a start at Texas A&M.

In his 17 starts for Arizona State, Diesch allowed a total of only 11 pressures and three sacks. Diesch finished as the highest-graded offensive tackle in the Pac-12, according to Pro Football Focus, and he received the second-highest pass-blocking grade among offensive linemen in the Pac-12 in 2020, only behind Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Upon being invited to the NFL scouting combine, Diesch would impress onlookers by notching a 4.89 40-yard dash (2nd among OT), a 7.77 three-cone (5th among OT), and a 4.43 20-yard shuttle (2nd among OT).

How he fits the Rams

Before arriving at Arizona State, Diesch was a swing tackle at Texas A&M, so he has experience providing depth at both tackle spots. He’s also shown in his two years at Arizona State that he can play left tackle at the next level if he improves in certain areas.

Story continues

Diesch is an athletic tackle that moves well in space and he excels in zone-running schemes. Regardless of who selects Diesch in the 2022 NFL draft, they are likely going to want him to bulk up (he’s a bit undersized at 299 pounds) in the NFL due to him struggling with power rushers at times in college.

If the Rams were to add Diesch, there would be no rush for him to start and he’d have time to improve his strength while operating as a backup tackle on both sides.

Draft projection

Even with Diesch putting on a stellar performance at the NFL scouting combine, he’s viewed as a Day 3 prospect entering the draft. Diesch only started two seasons (both in the Pac-12) and he’ll need to improve in the power department to reach his full potential.

To begin his career, Diesch might be best filling a swing tackle role, which is why he’s not viewed as an early-round pick. He has the potential to become a starter in the future, but he has a few areas that need major work before that happens.

The Rams have seven draft picks on Day 3 and Diesch could be a solid choice with one of those picks to provide depth in the trenches. I expect Diesch to go somewhere in the fourth-to-fifth round range in the 2022 NFL draft.

