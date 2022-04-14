Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Jalen Nailor (WR, Michigan State)

The top of the wide receiver depth chart appears to be set in stone for the Los Angeles Rams right now. Many were surprised to see the Rams sign Allen Robinson in free agency, pairing him with Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson on the current roster.

It remains to be seen what Odell Beckham Jr. elects to do in free agency, especially as he recovers from a torn ACL that will force him to miss part of the 2022 campaign. With Beckham’s future with the Rams still up in the air, they could elect to add some depth at the position in the 2022 NFL draft.

Wide receiver isn’t a blatant need for Los Angeles, but Sean McVay has shown a tendency to add skill players consistently in the draft. Upon doing a draft profile for Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor, the next wideout I’ll be doing a deep dive on is Jalen Nailor out of Michigan State.

Background

Nailor attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, where he was a part of three state championship and two national championship teams. He would choose to attend Michigan State in college, spending four years with the Spartans.

In his four seasons at Michigan State, Nailor supplied 86 receptions, 1,454 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns. Nailor would suffer from inconsistent quarterback play at Michigan State and injury issues, which would lead to his average numbers in college.

At the NFL scouting combine, Nailor posted a 4.50 40-yard dash (19th among WR), a 38-inch vertical jump (8th among WR), and a 7.03 three-cone (5th among WR).

How he fits the Rams

While Nailor surprisingly ran a 4.50 40-yard dash at the scouting combine, he plays much faster than his time indicates. During his time at Michigan State, Nailor had three seasons where he averaged 17-plus yards per reception.

Nailor was a bright spot in a Michigan State aerial attack that leaned on their running game due to their underwhelming quarterback play. With Nailor’s ability to stretch the field vertically, the Rams could have him on their radar if they are interested in adding a wideout in the draft.

Story continues

Los Angeles witnessed first-hand how important depth can be at wide receiver when Beckham went down in the Super Bowl, leaving Ben Skowronek to enter the game. Even though the Rams were able to win the Super Bowl, the team may not want to rely on —as bad as it sounds — Tutu Atwell or Skowronek for depth in 2022.

Draft projection

Given the depth at wide receiver in this year’s draft class, Nailor is expected to be available on Day 3. Most mock drafts have Nailor going in the sixth or seventh round, likely due to his injury concerns and lack of production coming out of college.

That being said, Nailor is a gifted deep threat that could be a steal for a team in the later rounds if he can remain healthy. Seeing that the Rams have seven of their eight picks on Day 3, they’ll have a few chances to select Nailor before the draft concludes.

Once again, McVay has taken a running back or wide receiver in every draft he’s been a part of, so there’s a chance we see them add a wideout in the later rounds. Among the wide receivers that could interest the Rams, Nailor would give them another vertical threat for an offense that loves to stretch the field with Matthew Stafford at the helm.

1

1