Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Chase Lucas (CB, Arizona State)

The 2022 NFL draft is finally here and that means my series of draft prospect profiles for the Los Angeles Rams will be coming to a close. I want to thank everyone that read these throughout the month of April and I hope everyone tunes in to our draft coverage on the site.

The Rams enter the draft with a massive need at cornerback and luckily for them, there will be plenty of prospects to target in different rounds. The top of the depth chart for Los Angeles has Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell, and David Long Jr., so it’d come as a surprise if they don’t select at least one cornerback.

To conclude my draft prospect profiles for the 2022 NFL draft, I’ll be taking a look at Chase Lucas out of Arizona State.

Background

Lucas is an experienced cornerback that spent five years at Arizona State. Throughout his five seasons at Arizona State, Lucas accrued 223 tackles, 28 pass breakups, six interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

In his senior season in 2021, Lucas was voted a captain at Arizona State, and he became second all-time in starts (49) in program history. Despite not recording an interception in 2021, Lucas still had six pass breakups and was among four cornerbacks in college football to not allow a touchdown (minimum of 250 snaps).

After being invited to the NFL scouting combine, Lucas would produce a 4.48 40-yard dash (17th among CBs). He would also post a 39-inch vertical, which would be the third-best mark among cornerbacks at the scouting combine.

How he fits the Rams

During his time at Arizona State, Lucas was at his best when he was playing man coverage, mirroring the opposing wide receiver. That being said, Lucas is plenty capable of excelling in zone coverage, which makes him a candidate to be selected by the Rams.

Also, Lucas can perform well in the slot or on the outside, and considering that the Rams love to move Ramsey around, he would be an ideal fit in Los Angeles. Lucas has excellent ball skills and his instincts could make him an intriguing target in the later rounds.

The Rams have five of their eight picks taking place in the sixth or seventh round of the draft. Given that, Los Angeles could have a few chances to add the Arizona State product.

Draft projection

Entering the 2022 NFL draft, Lucas appears to be a consensus Day 3 prospect. In most mock drafts, Lucas is going somewhere in the sixth or seventh round, making him a prime candidate to join the Rams if they are looking for a late-round option at cornerback.

The lack of interceptions in his final two seasons and his average speed on the field could be culprits to him being a late-round prospect. But if he can land in the right spot, Lucas has the potential to be a late-round gem in the NFL.

If Los Angeles addresses other needs, or if they are looking to select multiple cornerbacks in the draft, Lucas would be a solid choice in the later rounds.

