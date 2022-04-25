Rams 2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Zyon McCollum (CB, Sam Houston State)

The Los Angeles Rams could very well be looking to add a cornerback at some point between now and the beginning of the 2022 NFL season. Darious Williams, who was a full-time starter for the Rams over the past two years, signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency, leaving Los Angeles to find a replacement on the outside.

While Robert Rochell and David Long Jr. could certainly carve out expanded roles in 2022, that doesn’t rule out the possibility of the Rams adding another cornerback in the 2022 NFL draft. Los Angeles could still add a veteran before next season, though, with Stephon Gilmore signing with the Indianapolis Colts, that becomes less likely now.

Among the potential cornerback prospects that the Rams could target in the impending draft, Zyon McCollum out of Sam Houston State is one of the most intriguing options.

Background

McCollum was an absolute playmaker for Sam Houston State in each of his five seasons with the program. Even as a true freshman in 2017, McCollum logged 42 tackles, 17 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

Throughout his final four years in college, McCollum accrued 163 tackles, 37 pass breakups, 10 interceptions, and six forced fumbles. Following a strong showing at the Senior Bowl, McCollum would back up his elite production in college with an impressive outing at the NFL scouting combine.

The Sam Houston State product would record a 4.33 40-yard dash (3rd among CBs), a 6.48 three-cone, a 3.94 20-yard shuttle, and a 39.5-inch vertical.

How he fits the Rams

With McCollum standing at 6-foot-4, he figures to be an outside corner in the NFL. Seeing that Long spends most of his time in the slot, and the Rams utilize Ramsey out of the slot at times, they could use an outside cornerback.

McCollum excelled at making plays on the ball in college and he always found himself around the football. Even though he’ll want to bulk up a little bit entering the NFL, McCollum is willing to contribute in the run game.

Speed isn’t an issue for McCollum and his ability to stay close to wide receivers should allow him to play in zone and man coverage schemes. After catching everyone’s attention at the scouting combine, it will be interesting to see where McCollum lands in the draft.

Draft projection

There’s no doubt that McCollum drastically improved his stock at the scouting combine. He posted one of the fastest 40-yard dash times and the vertical he produced at his size likely prompted teams to reevaluate his tape.

Even with his impressive production at Sam Houston State and gaudy numbers at the scouting combine, McCollum is still expected to fall somewhere in the third or fourth round of the draft. The Rams won’t make their first selection until pick No. 104 and it’s highly unlikely that McCollum makes it to the team’s second selection at pick No. 142.

Provided that, if the Rams want to pair McCollum with Ramsey moving forward, they’ll either need to use their first pick on him or trade up. Regardless of where McCollum lands, I believe he can develop into a franchise cornerback if he’s given the opportunity.

